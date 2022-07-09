Retired policeman from Rajasthan's Bikaner dies while saving lives during Amarnath tragedy

Image Credit: IANS/Twitter

A retired police officer from Rajasthan's Bikaner was washed away in gushing waters at the Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas after saving several others from drowning in a flash flood caused by a cloudburst.

The deceased was identified as Sushil Khatri, former in-charge of Sri Ganganagar traffic police station. He retired from service just nine days before the tragedy struck.

Khatri was among the batch of 17 devotees who had left from Sri Ganganagar on July 3 for Amarnath Yatra. His relative Sunita Wadwa, also hailing from the desert state, died in the tragedy that killed 16 people and injured more than 40.

Khatri, 61, was camping near the Amarnath cave. As the floodwaters began to rise in the evening, the tents began to wash away.

Confirming the Khatri’s death, Amarnath Langar Seva Samiti president, Sri Ganganagar, Navneet Sharma, said that he could not meet Khatri but had met Mohanlal Wadhwa and his wife Sunita Wadhwa, a cloth merchant from Sri Ganganagar, who were part of the batch of 17 devotees from Sri Ganganagar.

As per local police officials, the Yatra has been temporarily suspended. The Amarnath Yatra had kicked off on June 30th after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid pandemic.