Retired IAS officer Arun Goel named as new Election Commissioner

Retired IAS Arun Goel has been named the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission, according to a press release from the Ministry of Law and Justice. The official release reads, "The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office."