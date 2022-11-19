Search icon
Retired IAS officer Arun Goel named as new Election Commissioner

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Retired IAS officer Arun Goel named as new Election Commissioner | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Retired IAS Arun Goel has been named the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission, according to a press release from the Ministry of Law and Justice. The official release reads, "The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office."

 

 

