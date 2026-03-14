Retd IAS officer, 3 others issued arrest warrant in Rs 900 cr Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan, here's all you need to know

A court in Jaipur has issued non bailable arrest warrants against former IAS officer Subodh Agrawal and three others for being involved in alleged irregularities of over Rs 900 crore in the tender process for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Rajasthan.

A court in Jaipur has issued non bailable arrest warrants against former IAS officer Subodh Agrawal and three others for being involved in alleged irregularities of over Rs 900 crore in the tender process for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court No. 1 has issued warrants against Agrawal, along with Jitendra Sharma, Sanjeev Gupta and Mukesh Goyal. “Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest the accused persons, an ACB official said. ACB officers have been taking all steps to track, including following CCTV footages, and arrest the accused in compliance with the court order.

For any reason, if the warrants cannot be executed, the court has the option to order attachment of the accused’s properties, the official said.

Who is former IAS Subodh Agrawal?

A lookout notice had already been issued against

Subodh Agarwal is a retired IAS officer who was serving as an additional chief secretary in the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) when the alleged scam happened during the previous Congress government’s tenure. According to the ACB, Agrawal and others had submitted false completion certificates worth nearly Rs 960 crore to receive the Jal Jeevan Mission contracts, which allegedly led to the embezzlement of funds worth crores of rupees involving contractors, senior engineers and other public officials.

According to ACB, Agarwal evaded authorities for many weeks as the probe escalated.

In February 2026, the ACB arrested nine persons, including senior engineers and retired officials, in connection with the alleged scam.

What is Jal Jeevan Mission scam?

The central government launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme in 2019 to facilitate piped drinking water to every rural household by providing functional tap connections in these households.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jaipur Zonal Office has arrested Mahesh Joshi, Ex-Minister, Rajasthan on April 24