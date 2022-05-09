‘Resurrection of Punjab possible’: Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet CM Bhagwant Mann today

Photo - IANS

Congress leader and former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced earlier that he will be sitting down for a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 9 to discuss the “revival” of the economy of the state.

Former cricketer Sidhu, who is a prominent name in Punjab politics, had to step down from the PCC president position in the state after the Congress party faces a crushing loss in the state assembly elections, the results for which were declared in March this year.

Taking to social media, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote yesterday, “Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab's economy . . . Punjab's Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .”

After resigning from the post of PCC president, Sidhu has been unpredictable with his attitude towards AAP leader Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister of Punjab. Sidhu has been appreciative and untoward regarding Mann in a quick time span.

After dubbing him a “rubber doll” who acts as a mouthpiece for the AAP leaders in Delhi, Sidhu took to praising Mann for his “honesty”, saying that he will rise above party lines and support the CM in any move to take on the mafia in the state.

Sidhu had also called Bhagwant Mann his “younger brother” and an “honest man”, saying that Congress had lost the elections in Punjab because of the “mafia raj” in the state.

After these remarks by Sidhu, AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, urging her to take action against the cricketer-turned-politician for trying to portray that “he is above the party.”

Congress took a crushing blow during the Punjab assembly elections 2022, when the Aam Aadmi Party won the polls with a rousing majority, dethroning Charanjit Singh Channi from the CM chair in the state.

