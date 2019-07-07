'Restriction on civilian vehicles for Amarnath Yatra hampering Kashmir tourism'

Headlines

ADIA to invest Rs 4,966.80 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited for 0.59% stake

Meet Ayushi Jain, engineer-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

How does thumb sucking affect the teeth, jaw?

Delhi government to run anti-dust campaign under Winter Action Plan

PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ADIA to invest Rs 4,966.80 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited for 0.59% stake

Meet Ayushi Jain, engineer-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

How does thumb sucking affect the teeth, jaw?

7 Skin care tips for festive season

Best high protein lentils for weight loss

9 Bollywood actors born in modern-day Pakistan 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

Ayalaan teaser: Sivakarthikeyan befriends alien in sci-fi drama, fans call 'pro-level' VFX better than Adipurush

Watch: Parineeti Chopra gets warm welcome from Raghav Chadha's family, couple reveals who made the first move

HomeIndia

India

'Restriction on civilian vehicles for Amarnath Yatra hampering Kashmir tourism'

No vehicle movement, except for emergency vehicles, is allowed in the same or the opposite direction as the yatra convoy on the stretch and non-yatra vehicles are allowed to use the stretch only after the convoy is cleared.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 08:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The restriction on movement of civilian vehicles on Amarnath Yatra routes are hampering tourism in Kashmir Valley during the peak season, people with stakes in the industry said Sunday.

The stakeholders raised the concern during an interaction here with Tourism Department Secretary Rigzian Sampheal, who assured them that steps would be taken to address the issue.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have barred civilian traffic on Qazigund-Nashri stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for five-and-a-half hours from 10 am to 3:30 pm in order to allow incident-free passage to vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims.

No vehicle movement, except for emergency vehicles, is allowed in the same or the opposite direction as the yatra convoy on the stretch and non-yatra vehicles are allowed to use the stretch only after the convoy is cleared.

"Tourists are being harassed in the name of security for the yatra. Tourists are not allowed to move freely towards Sonamarg or Pahalgam. The restriction on the highway also impacts their (tourists') movement," Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation president Wahid Malik said during the interaction also attended by the Tourism Kashmir director.

Nazir Mir, chief patron of Association of Kashmir Tour Operators, said the restriction were affecting leisure tourism and it has a negative impact on the people intending to visit the valley.

The stakeholders said the valley has witnessed almost zero bookings since the 45-day yatra began on July 1, and sought a solution to the issue.

Tourists have been thronging the high-altitude areas of Jammu region instead. A record 2.10 lakh tourists visited the Bhaderwah picturesque township in Doda district in nearly 20 days, Bhadarwah Development Authority CEO Rajinder Khajuria told PTI.

Another tourism player, Ishfaq Siddiq, who is the chairman of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, said the government should put a blanket ban on tourism for the yatra period if it cannot address such issues.

"There seems to be trust deficit as far as government agencies are concerned. The leisure tourism has been adversely hit. If there are no solutions, then the government should put a blanket ban on tourism for these 45 days (of the yatra)," he said.

Siddiq suggested segregation of pilgrims and leisure tourists.

Some stakeholders also suggested deployment of tourist police at various security check-points to identify leisure tourists and help them.

The tourism department secretary assured them that steps would be taken for the smooth traffic management.

"The main feedback from the tourism stakeholders was about traffic management issues as the yatra has started. I have assured them we will resolve that as we have the mechanism for that," Sampheal told reporters.

He said the traffic for Amarnath Yatra is a very well organised traffic management system and the administration has kept a balance between pilgrimage tourists and leisure tourists so that they do not face difficulties.

"The yatra is a process and not an event. There is a need for mid-course correction everywhere and we will ensure that the traffic flows smoothly based on the feedback that we get," he said.

About high airfare to and fro Kashmir in the peak season, the secretary said the department will take up the issue with the airlines and expressed hope the airfare would be rationalised. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 will reach it’s 'right audience' with OTT release: 'It will provoke conversation amongst teens'

Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Apple fixes iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue with new iOS 17 update

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE