HomeIndia

India

Restore Taj Mahal or bring it down, says angry Supreme Court

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 05:10 AM IST

An angry Supreme Court said on Wednesday that preserving the Taj Mahal had become a "hopeless cause", asking the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to demolish it if they could not restore it.

The court ordered the formation of a special committee to find the source of pollution in and around the 17th-century architectural wonder in Agra to suggest measures to prevent it.

"Eighty millions go to watch Eiffel Tower which looks like a TV Tower. Our Taj is more beautiful. If you had looked after it, your foreign exchange problem would have been solved," the top court said.

The court pulled up CM Yogi Adityanath's government for its failure in coming out with a vision document to preserve and protect the Taj and also asked for details about it.

In May, the court had scolded the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and wondered whether the apex conservation body was needed at all to save the Taj.

