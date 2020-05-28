Restoration work hit in parts of cyclone-hit West Bengal as heavy rains lash state

West Bengal was still recovering from the wounds left behind by Cyclone Amphan and to add up to the problems, heavy rains have started lashing the state since Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rains and strong winds have have resulted in water logging in certain areas that has halted the restoration work in several areas of the state.

In some parts, the power and water supply are yet to be restored. Uprooted trees have blocked the roads and network continues to remain affected in major parts of the state. The agencies working on restoration work are waiting for the water to recede so that they can resume the restoration work.

Due to rains, at least three people have died in Arambagh, Durgapur and Haroa (not Howrah, this is Haroa in North 24 Parganas district) after being hit by lightening or uprooting of trees.

The Met office has predicted more rains for the state over the next 2-3 days.