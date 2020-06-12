Restaurants open in Kashmir as COVID-19 lockdown eased

Restaurants and food joints started functioning in Kashmir amid precautions as the Jammu and Kashmir administration relaxed the coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Only take away and home delivery facilities are available as social distancing guidelines are still in place.

Restaurants and ice cream parlours opened in most parts of Srinagar but no customer was allowed to sit and enjoy the meal. The owners and staff have been given training before they open the business.

They were trained on various precautionary measures in cooking food items and dealing with customers. They have been instructed to wear hand gloves, masks, keep sanitisers and digital thermometers, maintain social distancing and not allow customers to sit inside the restaurants.

Mohammed Ramzan, who manages a restaurant in the city, said they are maintaining social distance and are not allowing people to assemble.

"We are taking all precautions including wearing masks, using gloves," he said, adding that the business is down as customers are coming in fewer numbers.

Customers are also taking precautions in dealing with the restaurants.

Mujtaba, a customer, said he was happy that food joints were now open and all should abide by the instructions.

"We should take the utmost care. We had a small function at home so I came out to get these things. We should not come out unnecessarily," he said.

Another hotel owner Wahid Ahmad said, “Customers are coming but we have to assure them that food is hygienic. We take full precautions, use gloves and masks and keep sanitisers. We have kept only take away facilities, we still don’t know when new orders will come.”

Although the administration is easing the lockdown, the main Kashmir Lal Chowk is supposed to get opened on Saturday. But the worry for administration is that the coronavirus cases are rising further.

On Friday, 156 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory out of which 88 were from Jammu division while 68 from Kashmir division.

The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir is now at 4730, including 2591 active cases, 2086 recovered and 53 deaths, the J&K administration said.