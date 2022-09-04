‘Rest in Peace Cyrus Mistry’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to ex-Tata Group chairman

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away in a car crash in the Palghar area of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Sunday on the passing of former Tata Sons chairman.

On his twitter account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

According to reports, Cyrus Mistry was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes when the accident happned. He was 54. Pallonji Mistry, a real estate mogul and entrepreneur who was the Chairman Emeritus of the illustrious Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away in June of this year, and Cyrus Mistry was his younger son.

The death of Cyrus Mistry has stunned the world, and people all over the internet are paying tribute to him.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, " Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted, "Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Recall our various interactions over the years. My deepest condolences to his family."

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. ॐ शान्ति Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh tweeted, "The news of Shri Cyrus Mistry’s untimely demise is shocking! He was a man with a vision and one of the true custodian of India’s growth story. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam tweeted, "India’s industry has lost a genius and a visionary. Cyrus Mistry was an outstanding leader who contributed significantly to our business landscape. His loss is painful. My condolences to the family."