Respect uniform, practice Yoga and ‘Pranayam’ to beat stress: PM Modi's advice to IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad through video conference. He said that they should be respectful towards their job during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’.

He further said that they should be proud of the uniform that they wear.

“Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this COVID-19,” PM Modi said.

He further expressed his frustration over not being able to meet young IPS officers who have passed out from the academy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But I’m sure that during my tenure, I will surely meet you all at some point,” Modi said.

He also advised the IPS probationers to do Yoga ánd Pranayam to beat work related stress.

"Yoga ánd Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there," PM Modi said.

"Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value,” he further added.

131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy, a statement issued read.

The IPS probationers joined the academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS, the statement added.