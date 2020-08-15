'Respect for Indian sovereignty is supreme': PM Modi warns China amidst border tensions

Amidst the border dispute between India and China sparked by the Galwan Valley clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that respect for India`s sovereignty is supreme and Indian Army has responded from the LOC to the LAC whoever raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country.

"Respect for India`s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh," Modi said referring to the Galwan valley clashes.

Since early May 2020, the Chinese side has been hindering India's normal patrolling pattern along the LAC in Ladakh. In mid-May, the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in other areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and this was met with an appropriate response by Indian forces.

In his around 90-minute marathon speech, the Prime Minister said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Modi said India is connecting its relations with its neighbours, whether they are connected to it on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust.

Noting that one-fourth of the world`s population lives in South Asia, the Prime Minister said we can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation.

"All the leaders of the countries of this region have an important responsibility towards the development and progress of this huge mass group."

Referring to the present scenario, Modi said the neighbours are not only those who meet our geographical boundaries but also those who meet our hearts. "Where there is harmony in relationships, bonding occurs."

(With IANS inputs)