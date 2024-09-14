Residents complain of throat infection, itchy eyes after gas leak in Thane's chemical factory; know dos and don'ts

A gas leak at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ambarnath has caused alarm and discomfort among residents with emergency teams working to manage the situation.

Gas leak in chemical factory in Thane: A significant gas leak was reported late Thursday night at a chemical factory located in Morivali MIDC, Thane district's Ambarnath, Maharashtra. The incident has triggered widespread alarm across the city, as the dispersal of chemical fumes has created a sense of fear and unease among residents.

The gas leak occurred while a chemical company was venting gas, leading to the spread of toxic fumes throughout the area. Emergency response teams and the Ambernath Fire Brigade quickly arrived on the scene to address the situation. They are currently working to determine the type of gas involved and the cause of the leak. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.

The chemical fumes from the leak have severely affected visibility, causing discomfort among the residents. Symptoms reported include itchy eyes and throat irritation. The authorities are focused on containing the leak and assessing potential risks to ensure public safety.

Dos and Don'ts in case of a gas leak:

Dos:

Evacuate Immediately: Leave the affected area as quickly and safely as possible. Follow any evacuation orders issued by local authorities.

Seek Shelter: If evacuation is not possible, find shelter in an indoor location with windows and doors closed to minimize exposure.

Avoid Contact: Do not touch or attempt to handle any chemicals or residues. Keep away from the source of the leak.

Inform Authorities: Report any symptoms of exposure, such as difficulty breathing or eye irritation, to emergency services immediately.

Stay Updated: Keep informed about the situation through official news sources or local authorities for instructions and safety updates.



Don’ts:

Don’t Panic: Stay calm and follow instructions from emergency responders. Panicking can lead to accidents and hinder evacuation efforts.

Don’t Use Open Flames: Avoid using matches, lighters, or any other sources of ignition as they can ignite flammable gases.

Don’t Re-enter Premises: Do not return to the evacuated area until it has been declared safe by authorities.

Don’t Spread Rumors: Avoid sharing unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic among others.

The recent gas leak has drawn comparisons to the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984, where a similar incident at the Union Carbide factory led to over 3,000 deaths and affected more than 100,000 people. The current situation remains under control, but authorities are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any escalation and ensure the safety of the community.

