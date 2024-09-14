Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Residents complain of throat infection, itchy eyes after gas leak in Thane's chemical factory; know dos and don'ts

Meet son of labourer who failed class VI, sold wood for Rs 150, now owns company worth Rs 2000 crore, he is..

This 2016 film rejected by Kangana Ranaut, gave Anushka Sharma the biggest blockbuster of her career

Onam 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate Kerala's harvest festival

Shocking! Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant Aarya Jadhao slaps Nikki Tamboli, netizens demand eviction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Residents complain of throat infection, itchy eyes after gas leak in Thane's chemical factory; know dos and don'ts

Residents complain of throat infection, itchy eyes after gas leak in Thane's chemical factory; know dos and don'ts

Meet son of labourer who failed class VI, sold wood for Rs 150, now owns company worth Rs 2000 crore, he is..

Meet son of labourer who failed class VI, sold wood for Rs 150, now owns company worth Rs 2000 crore, he is..

This 2016 film rejected by Kangana Ranaut, gave Anushka Sharma the biggest blockbuster of her career

This 2016 film rejected by Kangana Ranaut, gave Anushka Sharma the biggest blockbuster of her career

7 countries with no rivers

7 countries with no rivers

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

7 smallest islands in the world

7 smallest islands in the world

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

HomeIndia

India

Residents complain of throat infection, itchy eyes after gas leak in Thane's chemical factory; know dos and don'ts

A gas leak at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ambarnath has caused alarm and discomfort among residents with emergency teams working to manage the situation.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

Residents complain of throat infection, itchy eyes after gas leak in Thane's chemical factory; know dos and don'ts
Gas leak at chemical factory in Ambarnath, Thane
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gas leak in chemical factory in Thane: A significant gas leak was reported late Thursday night at a chemical factory located in Morivali MIDC, Thane district's Ambarnath, Maharashtra. The incident has triggered widespread alarm across the city, as the dispersal of chemical fumes has created a sense of fear and unease among residents.

The gas leak occurred while a chemical company was venting gas, leading to the spread of toxic fumes throughout the area. Emergency response teams and the Ambernath Fire Brigade quickly arrived on the scene to address the situation. They are currently working to determine the type of gas involved and the cause of the leak. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.

The chemical fumes from the leak have severely affected visibility, causing discomfort among the residents. Symptoms reported include itchy eyes and throat irritation. The authorities are focused on containing the leak and assessing potential risks to ensure public safety.

Dos and Don'ts in case of a gas leak:

Dos:

Evacuate Immediately: Leave the affected area as quickly and safely as possible. Follow any evacuation orders issued by local authorities.
Seek Shelter: If evacuation is not possible, find shelter in an indoor location with windows and doors closed to minimize exposure.
Avoid Contact: Do not touch or attempt to handle any chemicals or residues. Keep away from the source of the leak.
Inform Authorities: Report any symptoms of exposure, such as difficulty breathing or eye irritation, to emergency services immediately.
Stay Updated: Keep informed about the situation through official news sources or local authorities for instructions and safety updates.


Don’ts:

Don’t Panic: Stay calm and follow instructions from emergency responders. Panicking can lead to accidents and hinder evacuation efforts.
Don’t Use Open Flames: Avoid using matches, lighters, or any other sources of ignition as they can ignite flammable gases.
Don’t Re-enter Premises: Do not return to the evacuated area until it has been declared safe by authorities.
Don’t Spread Rumors: Avoid sharing unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic among others.
The recent gas leak has drawn comparisons to the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984, where a similar incident at the Union Carbide factory led to over 3,000 deaths and affected more than 100,000 people. The current situation remains under control, but authorities are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any escalation and ensure the safety of the community.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: SC to deliver verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today

Delhi excise policy case: SC to deliver verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today

Meet IAS officer, who topped in 10th, 12th, CLAT, received gold medals by CJI, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS officer, who topped in 10th, 12th, CLAT, received gold medals by CJI, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Watch: Woman gets stuck in fast rotating blade, here’s what happened at last minute

Watch: Woman gets stuck in fast rotating blade, here’s what happened at last minute

Rajkumar: Revolutionizing the IT Landscape through Innovation and Impact

Rajkumar: Revolutionizing the IT Landscape through Innovation and Impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement