Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Reserve 10-15% beds, ensure no patient is denied admission: Delhi govt asks hospitals amid spike in dengue cases

Delhi dengue cases: The city logged 937 dengue cases this year till September-end and 321 more cases were reported in the first five days of October

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Reserve 10-15% beds, ensure no patient is denied admission: Delhi govt asks hospitals amid spike in dengue cases
Representational Image

The sharp spike in dengue cases in Delhi has rung alarm bells with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying today that all the city hospitals have asked by the government to reserve 10-15 per cent beds for patients of vector-borne diseases and also to ensure that no such patient is denied admission due to a lack of beds.

Seeing the low occupancy rate of the COVID-19 beds in the last few weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has also asked the hospitals to use the vacant beds to accommodate dengue patients, Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement.

The city logged 937 dengue cases this year till September-end and 321 more cases were reported in the first five days of October, taking the tally to 1,258, according to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

"The government has put all the hospitals across the national capital on alert and is keeping an eye on the situation. Hospitals have been directed to reserve 10-15 per cent of their beds for vector-borne disease patients and ensure that no patient is denied admission due to lack of beds," the statement said.

Sisodia said the present weather conditions are conducive for the transmission of vector-borne diseases. He said the number of dengue cases has seen a sharp rise in the last two weeks but there is no need to panic as all arrangements have been put in place to provide treatment to the patients at hospitals.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli scoring a century to Naseem Shah's 2 sixes, here are the best performances of the Asia Cup 2022
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Meet IAS officer Nirish Rajput, who sold newspapers, studied with borrowed notes; cracked UPSC with AIR 370
In Pics: Kyiv left devastated as Russia launches biggest airstrike since start of Ukraine war
Who is Pan Nalin, director whose film Chhello Show got picked as India's official entry to Oscars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Sar Tan Se Juda slogans raised during Barawafat procession; 7 held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.