Reservation not a fundamental right: SC on pleas seeking 50% quota for OBCs in Tamil Nadu medical colleges

The top court observed that no person can claim the right to reservation as a fundamental right.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a bunch of pleas seeking quota for OBC candidates in the medical colleges of Tamil Nadu and said that reservation is not a fundamental right.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat observed that no person can claim the right to reservation as a fundamental right and therefore, not providing quota benefits cannot be seen as a violation of any constitutional rights.

The pleas were filed by political parties CPI (M), Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, CPI, DMK and some of its leaders challenging Centre's decision to conduct the all India counselling for UG and PG medical courses without granting 50 per cent reservation to OBC candidates as per the state law.

The petitions stated that 50 per cent reservation must be given to the OBCs. "Denial of admissions to OBC candidates is a violation of their fundamental right," they read, seeking a stay on the counselling under NEET till reservation is provided.

"What is the fundamental right to reservation? Article 32 is available only for violation of fundamental rights. We assume you are all interested in fundamental rights of the citizens of Tamil Nadu. But right to reservation is not a fundamental right," the bench said.

The bench further allowed the petitioners to withdraw their pleas and approach the Madras High Court.

In February, the Supreme Court had said that no state government is bound to provide reservation in promotion to SC/STs in public sector jobs, adding that there is no fundamental right which influences an individual to claim reservation in promotions.