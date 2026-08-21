Reservation Hatao Andolan: Crowd swells at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demands roll back of UGC rules

‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protesters gathered in Delhi on August 21 despite Delhi Police permitting a maximum of 500 people at Ramlila Ground, while the organisers continued their protest at Jantar Mantar.

The ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest in Delhi witnessed activity on Friday, August 21, with protesters gathering at Jantar Mantar despite the Delhi Police granting permission for a limited gathering at Ramlila Ground.

According to an official communication issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, the police had no objection to a peaceful protest at Ramlila Ground from a law-and-order perspective. The permission allowed up to 500 people to gather at the venue until 4 pm.

The development came amid a social media campaign by ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’, an Instagram-based platform that has gained significant traction by using mobilisation strategies associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The campaign had earlier announced plans for an anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

Protesters remain at Jantar Mantar

Despite the police permission for Ramlila Ground, protesters continued their gathering at Jantar Mantar and remained there even after the permitted time had passed.

The organisers objected to the change in venue, claiming that permission had been sought for Jantar Mantar nearly a month earlier.

We are sitting at Jantar Mantar. We have asked for permission to protest here, and this is exactly where we want to be.



And we will continue to sit here.#21AugReservationHataoAndolan https://t.co/wrSy0fm9pr — Abhinay Pandey (@AbhinayWithYou) August 21, 2026

“Permission was sought a month ago for Jantar Mantar. But on the day of the protest, at 12 noon suddenly the venue was changed to Ramleela Maidan and the number fixed at 500. You're not changing the place, your attempt is to somehow limit the voice,” the RHA said in a post on X.

The protesters also recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the gathering.

Delhi Police denies Jantar Mantar permission

The Delhi Police had earlier rejected reports that the protest at Jantar Mantar had been officially permitted. “No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar,” the police said in a statement shared on its official X account on Thursday.

The police's NOC for Ramlila Ground, meanwhile, restricted the gathering to 500 people and allowed the protest only until 4 pm.

What are the protesters demanding?

The ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ campaign is calling for major changes to India's reservation system. It argues that admissions to educational institutions and recruitment for government jobs should be based on merit and talent rather than caste-based quotas.

The campaign has also proposed removing caste details from government forms, job applications and educational processes under its proposed ‘One Nation, One Identity’ framework.

It has called for government assistance to instead be determined by factors such as economic status, disability, orphan status or being a child of a martyr, irrespective of caste or religion. Protesters at Jantar Mantar were also demanding the rollback of UGC rules that have been stayed by the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi stages protest nearby

The protest in central Delhi also coincided with a separate demonstration by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police's office at Parliament Street Police Station, located a short distance from Jantar Mantar. The Congress said he was protesting over an alleged refusal to register an FIR based on a complaint by a student who was allegedly injured by a pellet gun during earlier protests demanding education reforms.

The BJP criticised Gandhi's protest, calling the Congress a “party of anarchy”. The party alleged that Gandhi's sit-in was an attempt to divert attention from the Congress's position on Vande Mataram.

The ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ has gained considerable attention online, with its Instagram page reportedly having around 5.6 million followers. Its organisers have credited protest-mobilisation methods associated with CJP for helping the campaign gain momentum.