Rescue boat carrying 30 capsizes in Maharashtra's Sangli, at least 12 killed

The boat, which belonged to the village panchayat, had a capacity of 20 people but more than 30 people got on in a hurry to escape the flooded village.

At least 12 people are feared dead after a rescue boat carrying locals from flooded area to safer place capsized in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Thursday.

The accident took place near Bhamnal in Palus block of the district.

While some escaped by swimming, many were unable to swim. Among those who were killed are women and children.

ANI reported that 12 people have been killed in the accident. Nine bodies including that of a child have been recovered. Five people are said to be still missing.

"A boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district. There were 27-30 villagers on that boat. So far, 9 bodies have been recovered, and 16 people have been rescued. Rest are still missing," Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division Deepak Mhaisekar told ANI.

"The rescue operation is underway and 10-12 are feared dead", said Milind Bharambe special Inspector General (Law & Order), Maharashtra Police.

There are still 2000-5000 people suck in the flooded villages. The government has said they will be airlifted.

(With ANI inputs)