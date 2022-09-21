Search icon
Rescue 300 Indians including 50 Tamilians held illegally in Myanmar: TN CM Stalin writes to PM Modi

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and it shares a 1640-km long border with a number of northeastern states including Nagaland and Manipur

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Indians who have been abused and forced to undertake illegal labour in Myanmar have asked the center to act and rescue them. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also written to Prime Minister Modi about the issue.

"We are the people who are stranded in Thailand, but we're not in Thailand; we've been transferred to Myanmar. They are forcing us to deceive people. By scam, we mean that they are involved in scams in a variety of nations, including India", the men said in a video sent by Tamils from Myanmar.

“We are not interested in doing this, and if we say we are not interested, then they physically assault us, use electric shock on us and say we will be taken to military control. We are here without any other choice,” added the victim.

Another person said, “I told them I was not interested in doing this and told them I wanted to go back home. So, they asked me to pay Rs 4 lakh and, for that, I asked them for 10 days. Today, three Chinese men came into the room and used an electric shock stick on me and beat me up.

A family from Karaikal in Puducherry asked the district collector for assistance in rescuing their son who was stranded in Myanmar. According to the family that provided counsel, their son, Deepamany, had been working in Dubai for almost a year before being sent to Myanmar under the premise of a promotion.

 

According to the family, Deepamany has now asked for their assistance in bringing him back to India.

The district collector of Karaikal has notified that the family's plea has been forwarded to the central government, and that actions to rescue the men would be taken by the center.

In his letter, CM Stalin wrote, “I wish to bring to your immediate notice that information has been received by the state government that nearly 300 Indians, including around 50 Tamilians who are stuck in Myanmar are facing severe hardships. It is informed that they had initially gone to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies. It is now understood that they were forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online.”

 

He also wrote, “Further, reports are being received that they were physically assaulted by their employers for their refusal to do so. The state government is in touch with 17 such Tamilians who are desperately seeking the support of the government to intervene quickly and rescue them.”

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including Nagaland and Manipur.

Workers hailing from Tamil Nadu were duped on the pretext of job offers and forced into bonded labour in Myanmar, the CPI said on Monday and urged PM Modi to take immediate steps to rescue them.

READ| Gujarat riots: SIT files chargesheet against Teesta Setalvad and two others in case of 'fabricating evidence'

