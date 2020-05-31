Requested Centre to grant Rs 5000 crore, Delhi facing financial issues: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday that it requested the Centre to grant the government with Rs 5000 crore to kickstart its day-to-day administrative activities as the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines yesterday for a phased reopening of the country. He also noted that the Delhi government has still not received funds sanctioned to states under the disaster relief fund.

"So I have requested central govt to grant us Rs 5000 Crore. I have written to the Union Finance Minister to provide us this immediate assistance as Delhi govt has not received the fund sanctioned to states under the Disaster Relief Fund. Delhi is facing financial issues," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"We reviewed Delhi govt's revenue & its min.expenses. It needs around Rs 3500 Cr/month to pay salaries&bear office expenses. In last 2 months GST collection was Rs 500 Cr each. Combining that with other sources, the govt has Rs 1735 Cr. We need Rs 7000 Cr,for 2 months," he added.

In a press conference, yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the national capital cannot be in a state of permanent lockdown, and expressed confidence in the administration's capability to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases.

"Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown," Kejriwal said.

He also asserted that the government is four steps ahead of COVID-19.

"It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus," Delhi Chief Minister said.

He also stated that out of the active COVID-19 cases, most of the patients are recovering at home.

There are 10058 active coronavirus cases in the national capital, 416 people have died and 8075 people have recovered from the infection.