Request migrant workers to stay back, arrangements have been made to feed and shelter them: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the migrant workers to stay back, saying that sufficient arrangements have been made for all. He also pointed out that the entire point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide lockdown was to stop people from travelling, stating that migration could cause coronavirus cases to rise.

"I have asked MLAs to request migrant workers to not leave Delhi as we have made arrangements for all. I will appeal that the initiative of lockdown taken by PM is necessary to contain this epidemic. If people will migrate then COVID19 cases will rise," Kejriwal said.

He also informed that he had organized flying squads that are patrolling every district to distribute food packets to the needy.

"Our flying squads are patrolling in each district and distributing food packets to the needy. From tomorrow the distribution process will be carried out smoothly&food will reach everywhere," Kejriwal said.

"We have built the capacity to feed at least 4 lakh people from today onwards. We are also distributing food in over 500 schools and 238 night shelters," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited Ghazipur near Delhi-UP where migrant workers gathered in huge number to board special buses for their homes in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the administration had arranged DTC buses to transport them but advised against it, saying that they have made arrangements to feed and house them.

"We have started converting schools here (Ghazipur) into nigh shelters to accommodate these people. I request people to not leave their homes or shanties. Homeless people can stay at night shelters. We have the capacity to feed the people of entire Delhi," Sisodia said.

Most of the migrant labourers and semi-skilled daily-wage workers, were seen crossing the Delhi border on foot at Ghazipur in an effort to reach their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, it has now been learned that they continue to face trouble while reaching their native places. In addition to this, the buses they are travelling in have been found to be overcrowded and hence carry the added risk of the coronavirus strain spreading across rapidly, in a backdrop of India potentially entering into the Phase-3 "Community transmission" of the virus spread.

Delhi has recorded 39 positive cases so far. Out of the 39 positive cases, 38 are Indian nationals, and one is a foreign national. Out of the total positive cases six of them have been cured.