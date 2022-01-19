Republic Day parade: Rejected tableaux to be dispalyed across Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that the tableaux rejected by the Centre for the Republic day parade, will be displayed across the state.

He said that the state would also organise a photo exhibition titled `Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle` in all major cities across the country.

Stalin, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed shock and disbelief over the rejection of tableaux projected by the state for participating in the Republic Day parade and said that the contribution of Tamil Nadu for the country`s independence was no less than any other state.

He said that the letter written by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rejecting the tableaux of the state was "unconvincing."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also pointed out that the "Vellore Mutiny" that took place in 1806 preceded the Sepoy mutiny of 1857 and said that `Veerathai` Velu Nachiyar, the queen of Nachiyar had fought against the British almost 70 years before Rani of Jhansi`s fight against the invaders.

He also said that Tamil Nadu had given birth to several freedom fighters, including Veerapandya Kattabomman, the Maruthur brothers, Veeran Sundralingam, Pulithevan, Dheeran Chinnamalai.

He said that the rejection of tableaux depicting such brave warriors from Tamil Nadu was an insult to the people of the state.