FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record

Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood

Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA

Republic Day Parade: Delhi-NCR, nearby cities on high alert amid terror threat inputs on Khalistani, Bangladeshi outfits

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 released: Check direct link to download JEE mains session 1 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Akshay Kumar recalls Dimple Kapadia's advice on Twinkle Khanna, admits 'meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti' for this reason

'Not even 5 percent of what he achieved': Manoj Tiwary hits out at Ryan ten Doeschate for comment on Rohit Sharma

Bihu Attack Movie Review: Assamese cinema takes big leap, Dev Menaria delievers taut actioner with support of Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeIndia

INDIA

Republic Day Parade: Delhi-NCR, nearby cities on high alert amid terror threat inputs on Khalistani, Bangladeshi outfits

India’s intelligence has raised a red alert just two weeks ahead of the Republic Day citing possibility of attacks from Khalistani groups and Bangladesh-based terror organisations on New Delhi and many other cities in the country.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

Republic Day Parade: Delhi-NCR, nearby cities on high alert amid terror threat inputs on Khalistani, Bangladeshi outfits
High alert on Republic Day
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s intelligence has raised a red alert just two weeks ahead of the Republic Day citing possibility of attacks from Khalistani groups and Bangladesh-based terror organisations on New Delhi and many other cities in the country.  

Punjab-based gangsters are “acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad,” as they constantly keep in touch with “Khalistani terror elements”, ANI quoted sources from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as saying.   

“Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country,” intelligence sources told ANI. 

“Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security,” the official source added.  

According to the alert, these gangsters are operating in states surrounding and including Delhi-National Capital Region like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are slowly connecting deeply with Khalistani terrorist elements. 

Republic Day parade preparation 

Ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26, North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to check the preparedness and response time of various stakeholders and agencies. Four mock drill exercises were conducted during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical places, prominent markets and transport hubs, where large numbers of people gather daily. 

These areas include Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar and Metro stations, which are considered highly sensitive from a security perspective.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to
IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record
IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli
Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood
Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement