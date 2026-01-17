Republic Day Parade: Delhi-NCR, nearby cities on high alert amid terror threat inputs on Khalistani, Bangladeshi outfits

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason
INDIA
India’s intelligence has raised a red alert just two weeks ahead of the Republic Day citing possibility of attacks from Khalistani groups and Bangladesh-based terror organisations on New Delhi and many other cities in the country.
Punjab-based gangsters are “acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad,” as they constantly keep in touch with “Khalistani terror elements”, ANI quoted sources from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as saying.
“Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country,” intelligence sources told ANI.
“Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security,” the official source added.
According to the alert, these gangsters are operating in states surrounding and including Delhi-National Capital Region like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are slowly connecting deeply with Khalistani terrorist elements.
Ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26, North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to check the preparedness and response time of various stakeholders and agencies. Four mock drill exercises were conducted during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical places, prominent markets and transport hubs, where large numbers of people gather daily.
These areas include Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar and Metro stations, which are considered highly sensitive from a security perspective.