Republic Day Parade 2026: When and were to watch live, check full schedule, tickets availability

INDIA
India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950. This year's central theme is “Vande Mataram”, chosen by the Union Ministry of Culture, celebrating 150 years of the national song and it's role in India’s cultural memory and freedom movement.
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations from Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with the President of the European Council Mr Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission Ms Ursula von der Leyen being the Chief Guests of Republic Day celebration.
As millions will tune in to watch the Republic Day parade live, which will begin on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path (Rajpath) in New Delhi. The live coverage will b started by 09:00 AM IST.
You can also tune in to DNA India Live blog for all updates.
No more tickets are available online or any other site, as the ticket window has been closed, it was open from January 5 to January 14. Those visitors attending the parade are advised to arrive early due to strict security checks and entry regulations. The gate opening timings for spectators is 7:00 AM. Entry will be allowed with ticket and valid ID proof.