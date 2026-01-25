FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Republic Day Parade 2026: When and were to watch live, check full schedule, tickets availability

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with central theme is “Vande Mataram". The Republic Day parade will begin on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. When and Where to watch?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 12:02 AM IST

Republic Day Parade 2026: When and were to watch live, check full schedule, tickets availability
India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950. This year's central theme is “Vande Mataram”, chosen by the Union Ministry of Culture, celebrating 150 years of the national song and it's role in India’s cultural memory and freedom movement.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations from Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with the President of the European Council Mr Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission Ms Ursula von der Leyen being the Chief Guests of Republic Day celebration.

When and Where to watch?

As millions will tune in to watch the Republic Day parade live, which will begin on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path (Rajpath) in New Delhi. The live coverage will b started by 09:00 AM IST.

  • Doordarshan (DD National) — television
  • Doordarshan YouTube channel — online
  • All India Radio (AIR) YouTube channel
  • Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel
  • MyGov YouTube channel

You can also tune in to DNA India Live blog for all updates.

Tickets availability

No more tickets are available online or any other site, as the ticket window has been closed, it was open from January 5 to January 14. Those visitors attending the parade are advised to arrive early due to strict security checks and entry regulations. The gate opening timings for spectators is 7:00 AM. Entry will be allowed with ticket and valid ID proof.

Full schedule of Republic Day Parade

  • The ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM, and will run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. 
  • PM Modi will visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath, and will head the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.
  • Later, President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the ‘Traditional Buggy’ will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard.
  • The National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.
  • 100 cultural artists will be heralding the parade, on the theme ‘Vividata Mein -Unity in Diversity’.
  • Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.
  • The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute.
  • The winners of the highest gallantry awards, including Param Vir Chakra winners - Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) & Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar - and Ashok Chakra winners - Major General CA Pithawalia (Retd) & Colonel D Sreeram Kumar, will be honoured. 
  • Then the European Union (EU) contingent, Indian Army Contingent, Indian Navy contingent, Indian air force contingent will follow.
  • Later Tableaus will follow. Then combined motorcycle display and flay-past will follow. 
