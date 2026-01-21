Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Jan 23; check timings, other details

vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted during the rehearsal hours on Friday from 10.30 am.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for commuters in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23. According to the traffic advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted during the rehearsal hours on Friday from 10.30 am.

What is a Full Dress Rehearsal?

It is a crucial preparatory exercise ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and involves extensive movement of armed forces, tableaux and security personnel, necessitating elaborate traffic arrangements across central Delhi, officials said.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on adjoining roads, including Raisina Road, Janpath, C-Hexagon and surrounding areas from early on Friday morning till the conclusion of the rehearsal. Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice versa are advised to avoid central Delhi roads and instead use Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and other peripheral routes. Movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated on arterial roads leading towards Kartavya Path. Parking will be prohibited on several roads in the New Delhi district, including parts of Tilak Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road. Vehicles parked in the restricted zones will be towed to avoid traffic bottlenecks, it said.

Delhi Metro Services

Metro services will continue as usual. However, entry and exit at certain metro stations near the parade route may be regulated depending on the security situation, the advisory noted.

Special arrangements

Special arrangements have been made for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders. Traffic personnel will be deployed at key junctions to manage diversions and assist commuters, police said. The Traffic Police urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage and cooperate with on-ground personnel. Commuters have also been advised to stay updated through official social media handles and traffic helpline numbers for real-time updates.

Rehearsals for Beating Retreat on January 22

In view of Rehearsals for Beating Retreat on January 22, certain traffic restrictions will be in place around Vijay Chowk from 4 pm - 6.30 pm. Commuters can use alternate routes via Ring Road / Ridge Road / Minto Road / Aurobindo Marg.