Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here
Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 175 crore in India
T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt
Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report
Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India
DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade
Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Jan 23; check timings, other details
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more
Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside
INDIA
vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted during the rehearsal hours on Friday from 10.30 am.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for commuters in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23. According to the traffic advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted during the rehearsal hours on Friday from 10.30 am.
It is a crucial preparatory exercise ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and involves extensive movement of armed forces, tableaux and security personnel, necessitating elaborate traffic arrangements across central Delhi, officials said.
Metro services will continue as usual. However, entry and exit at certain metro stations near the parade route may be regulated depending on the security situation, the advisory noted.
In view of Rehearsals for Beating Retreat on January 22, certain traffic restrictions will be in place around Vijay Chowk from 4 pm - 6.30 pm. Commuters can use alternate routes via Ring Road / Ridge Road / Minto Road / Aurobindo Marg.