Republic Day Parade 2026: January 26 parade, Beating Retreat timing, ticket price and other details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump's BIG statement on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's capture: 'Was like watching...'

Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence

BCB moves ICC over T20 World Cup venue shift as BCCI freezes India-Bangladesh 2026 tour after Mustafizur Rahman controversy

Shah Rukh Khan rings in 2026 in Dubai, steals spotlight with an ultra-rare Rs 13 crore Rolex

US attack on Venezuela triggers spike in late-night pizza orders near Pentagon: What does this mean?

Who is Maria Corina Machado? Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel winner in focus after Nicolas Maduro's capture

Wolf Moon: First supermoon of 2026 lights up skies in India, WATCH viral video here

Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati; actor shares health update: 'A bike hit us when...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals women rejected him because of Akshaye Khanna in viral video: 'He had a weird...'

Irfan Pathan urges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play for as long as possible; advises Shubman Gill on tough times

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump's BIG statement on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's capture: 'Was like watching...'

'Was like watching...': Trump on Venezuelan president Maduro's capture

Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence

Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series?

US attack on Venezuela triggers spike in late-night pizza orders near Pentagon: What does this mean?

Why US strike on Venezuela triggered spike in late-night pizza orders?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeIndia

INDIA

Republic Day Parade 2026: January 26 parade, Beating Retreat timing, ticket price and other details

Here is what you need to know if you are planning to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

Republic Day Parade 2026: January 26 parade, Beating Retreat timing, ticket price and other details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Republic Day Parade 2026: Ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony will be available from January 5, 2026. Every year, thousands of people gather in the heart of the national capital to experience the grandeur of the parade on January 26. 

The Republic Day Parade will take place on January 26, followed by the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28 and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Here is what you need to know if you are planning to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

An official release from the Ministry of Defence stated that the sale of tickets for the Republic Day parade, Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony will be open between January 5 and January 14.

Republic Day ticket prices

Republic Day Parade tickets on January 26 will be available for Rs 100 and Rs 20. Tickets for the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28 will cost Rs 20, and Beating Retreat tickets on January 29 will cost Rs 100. Ticket sales for all events will be open from January 5 to January 14, starting at 9 am daily until sold out.

How to get a ticket?

According to the official release, tickets can be purchased online via the Aamantran website, i.e., www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. The tickets can also be purchased offline directly from the booths and counters at six locations on submission of an original photo ID, such as an Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, and ID Card issued by the Central or State Government.

Attendees are required to carry the same ID card for all three events -- the Republic Day parade, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat and the Beating Retreat event.

Where to purchase the ticket?

If you’re planning to buy the tickets offline, given below are the specific locations where you can secure them:

  • Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No 5 inside the boundary wall)
  • Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3 inside the boundary wall)
  • Jantar Mantar (Main Gate-Inside the boundary wall)
  • Parliament House (Reception)
  • Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, Near Gate no. 3 &4)
  • Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, near Gate No.8)

Timings for sale tickets

The timings for ticket sale are between 10 A.M. and 1 P.M. and from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. from January 5 to 14.

Also read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s pay claims trigger backlash as gig workers' union calls work conditions ‘not decent’

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's capture: 'Was like watching...'
'Was like watching...': Trump on Venezuelan president Maduro's capture
Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence
Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series?
BCB moves ICC over T20 World Cup venue shift as BCCI freezes India-Bangladesh 2026 tour after Mustafizur Rahman controversy
BCB moves ICC over T20 World Cup venue shift as BCCI freezes India-Bangladesh
Shah Rukh Khan rings in 2026 in Dubai, steals spotlight with an ultra-rare Rs 13 crore Rolex
Shah Rukh Khan rings in 2026 in Dubai, steals spotlight with an ultra-rare
US attack on Venezuela triggers spike in late-night pizza orders near Pentagon: What does this mean?
Why US strike on Venezuela triggered spike in late-night pizza orders?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement