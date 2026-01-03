Republic Day Parade 2026: January 26 parade, Beating Retreat timing, ticket price and other details

Here is what you need to know if you are planning to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony will be available from January 5, 2026. Every year, thousands of people gather in the heart of the national capital to experience the grandeur of the parade on January 26.

The Republic Day Parade will take place on January 26, followed by the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28 and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Here is what you need to know if you are planning to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

An official release from the Ministry of Defence stated that the sale of tickets for the Republic Day parade, Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony will be open between January 5 and January 14.

Republic Day ticket prices

Republic Day Parade tickets on January 26 will be available for Rs 100 and Rs 20. Tickets for the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28 will cost Rs 20, and Beating Retreat tickets on January 29 will cost Rs 100. Ticket sales for all events will be open from January 5 to January 14, starting at 9 am daily until sold out.

How to get a ticket?

According to the official release, tickets can be purchased online via the Aamantran website, i.e., www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. The tickets can also be purchased offline directly from the booths and counters at six locations on submission of an original photo ID, such as an Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, and ID Card issued by the Central or State Government.

Attendees are required to carry the same ID card for all three events -- the Republic Day parade, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat and the Beating Retreat event.

Where to purchase the ticket?

If you’re planning to buy the tickets offline, given below are the specific locations where you can secure them:

Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No 5 inside the boundary wall)

Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3 inside the boundary wall)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate-Inside the boundary wall)

Parliament House (Reception)

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, Near Gate no. 3 &4)

Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, near Gate No.8)

Timings for sale tickets

The timings for ticket sale are between 10 A.M. and 1 P.M. and from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. from January 5 to 14.

