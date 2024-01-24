Republic Day Parade 2024: Check time, ticket price, where to watch live

The Republic Day Parade begins at 9:30 am. The ceremony starts with the President unfurling the national flag.

India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, marking the enactment of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. The day will be filled with patriotic fervor, featuring nationwide celebrations. In the capital, the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path will showcase regiments from the Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces. The parade will highlight India's defense capabilities, featuring the latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems.

In a significant ceremony, the President will unfurl the national flag at the iconic India Gate. Republic Day also serves as a time for the nation to honor and pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of the country.

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Timings

The Republic Day Parade begins at 9:30 am. The ceremony starts with the President unfurling the national flag.

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Tickets

Tickets for the Republic Day parade are priced at Rs 500 for reserved seats, Rs 100 for unreserved seats, and Rs 20 for seats with a restricted view.

How to buy tickets online for the parade?

Visit the Ministry of Defence's official website.

Enter personal details and verify identity through OTP on your registered mobile number.

Choose from the listed events: FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat.

Provide attendee details and submit a scanned photo ID for verification.

Select the number of tickets and make payment based on the ticket category.

Receive a confirmation email and SMS with booking details and a QR code.

Obtain a hard copy of the e-ticket and carry it with your original photo ID. Scan the QR code at the venue entry gate.

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Chief Guest

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2024 celebrations.

Live streaming

The Republic Day Parade for the year 2024 will be broadcasted on Doordarshan and simultaneously live-streamed on its official YouTube channel.