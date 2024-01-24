Republic Day Parade 2024: Check time, ticket price, where to watch live

India
India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, marking the enactment of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. The day will be filled with patriotic fervor, featuring nationwide celebrations. In the capital, the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path will showcase regiments from the Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces. The parade will highlight India's defense capabilities, featuring the latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems.
In a significant ceremony, the President will unfurl the national flag at the iconic India Gate. Republic Day also serves as a time for the nation to honor and pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of the country.
Republic Day 2024 Parade: Timings
The Republic Day Parade begins at 9:30 am. The ceremony starts with the President unfurling the national flag.
Republic Day 2024 Parade: Tickets
Tickets for the Republic Day parade are priced at Rs 500 for reserved seats, Rs 100 for unreserved seats, and Rs 20 for seats with a restricted view.
How to buy tickets online for the parade?
Republic Day 2024 Parade: Chief Guest
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2024 celebrations.
Live streaming
The Republic Day Parade for the year 2024 will be broadcasted on Doordarshan and simultaneously live-streamed on its official YouTube channel.