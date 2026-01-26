Top lawyers call Pakistan 'terrorist state', sentenced to 17 years in prison, details here
Republic Day 2026: Ever wondered why extreme right row of contingents does not turn to salute President? Here’s the reason
Viral video: All is well, Sunny Deol, hosts Border 2 screening for Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Dhoom actress reviews, gives huge shout out to bhaiya
Why General Caste students are up in arms against new UGC law? Know the reasons
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi’s vibrant red turban for 77th Republic Day celebrations draws attention, know its significance
Republic Day 2026: Why celebrations don’t end on January 26, why January 29 matters
Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years, trapping her in false promise of marrying her
US: Private jet carrying 8 on board crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine, investigation underway
US senator Ted Cruz accuses Donald Trump, JD Vance of blocking India trade deal in leaked audio
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday
INDIA
India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 to mark the adoption of its Constitution in 1950. While the main parade occurs on this day, official festivities continue until January 29, concluding with the Beating Retreat ceremony, a patriotic event showcasing India’s military and cultural pride.
India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the country’s Constitution came into effect in 1950. While the main celebrations, including the iconic parade in New Delhi, take place on this date, the official Republic Day observances continue for several days, culminating in the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.
Though India gained independence on August 15, 1947, it became a fully sovereign democratic republic on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution was implemented. This marked the formal adoption of India’s own legal and governance framework. The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, but its implementation three months later established India as a republic, giving citizens a structured system of laws and democratic institutions.
Republic Day is not just a single-day event. According to the Ministry of Defence, celebrations are spread over multiple days and include various official events, awards ceremonies, and cultural programs alongside the main parade that showcases India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and national pride.
The Beating Retreat ceremony, held annually on January 29 at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, marks the formal conclusion of Republic Day festivities. Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the event is attended by the President of India, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
During the ceremony, massed bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary units perform traditional and patriotic tunes. The event concludes with the lowering of the national flag and the playing of the National Anthem, signifying the official end of Republic Day celebrations.
The Rashtraparv website, maintained by the Ministry of Defence, explicitly states that the Beating Retreat ceremony “marks the end of Republic Day celebrations in India” and is held every year on January 29. While January 26 remains the most significant date symbolically, the 29th is equally important for its ceremonial and military traditions, reflecting discipline, unity, and respect for the nation.
The Beating Retreat serves as a dignified conclusion to the Republic Day period, reminding citizens of India’s constitutional heritage and the sacrifices made to secure its democracy, until celebrations resume the following year.