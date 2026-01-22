Republic Day 2026: Vande Mataram honoured with tableau, Gen Z rendition at this year’s parade

Republic Day 2026: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. This year, the Ministry of Culture’s tableau will mark ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’ by showcasing its tableau featuring original manuscript. Gen Z will stand at the center rendering the song.

Republic Day 2026: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, which is poised to be different from the previous years’ celebrations due to new elements added this Republic Day parade.

The Ministry of Culture’s tableau will be based on the theme ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’ at the Republic Day Parade 2026, in a tribute to the national song, underscoring the national song as a living expression of collective consciousness, and cultural continuity. Vivek Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, referred to the Republic Day tableaux as “moving archives” of the nation’s civilisational memory.

How will the tableau look like?

The Ministry of Culture’s Republic Day tableau for 2026 presents Vande Mataram’s long and layered journey in a powerful visual form. The tableau, in the form of a moving tractor will carry the original manuscript of the national song, followed by folk artists drawn from the four directions of India, representing the country’s cultural plurality. Gen Z will take the centerstage at the tableau representing the latest generation and give rendition of Vande Mataram as the tractor will roll down the Kartavya Path with the rare 1928 recording of the song by Vishnupant Pagnis.

His recording of the song in Raga Sarang, achieved by altering the sequence of verses to circumvent colonial censorship, became a significant example of artistic resistance during the freedom movement.

Conceptualised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which has been entrusted with preparing the Culture Ministry’s tableaux since 2021, presents Vande Mataram not merely as a historical composition, but as a continuing source of ethical, cultural, and emotional resonance.

What does Vande Mataram represent?

Vande Mataram was composed in 1875 by Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, a pre-independence novelist. The song captures the nation as Mother—sujalam, suphalam—abundant in nature, nurture, and inner strength. During the colonial period, it restored dignity and self-belief, transforming devotion into courage and poetry into resolve, and uniting Indians across regions, languages, and faiths in a shared aspiration for freedom.

The song during the Republic Day parade will be composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani.