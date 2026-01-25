FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Republic Day 2026 Traffic Advisory: Full list of restricted roads, routes to avoid in Delhi NCR; check Metro timings here

Delhi Police have issued traffic advisory ahead of 77th Republic Day celebration on 26 January. From tonight onwards, traffic restrictions will come into force and remain in place throughout the parade tomorrow.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 10:05 PM IST

    Delhi Police have issued traffic advisory ahead of 77th Republic Day celebration on 26 January. The Republic Day parade will follow its traditional route from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, with elaborate traffic arrangements in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Commuters are advised to avoid Central Delhi during restricted hours. They are also informed about all restricted zones and alternate routes that will be in place ahead of Republic Day.

    From tonight onwards, traffic restrictions will come into force and remain in place throughout the parade tomorrow.

    The Delhi police advisory

    • Kartavya Path will be closed to traffic from 10:00 pm tonight until the parade ends. No crossing will be allowed on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow.
    • C-Hexagon near India Gate will remain closed to traffic from 9:15 am onwards.
    • Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg will be diverted from 10:30 am onwards. 

    Delhi Metro

    Delhi Metro will also start its services at 3 AM on all lines tomorrow to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony. Trains will operate at intervals of 15 minutes until 6 AM, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. Delhi Metro has encouraged passengers to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

