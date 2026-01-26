Republic Day 2026: PM Modi’s vibrant red turban for 77th Republic Day celebrations draws attention, know its significance

On India’s 77th Republic Day, PM Modi wore a red Rajasthani-style pagdi with gold zari motifs, paired with a blue kurta-pyjama. The turban, a symbolic tradition since 2014, highlights India’s cultural diversity and craftsmanship, complementing Republic Day celebrations.

As India marks its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, all eyes were on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s headgear, a signature element that has become a highlight of the annual celebrations alongside the parade. The colourful traditional turban often referred to as a pagdi or safa, is more than a fashion statement. It reflects India’s rich cultural diversity, blending ceremonial gravitas with a visual narrative of heritage.

The Republic Day 2026 Look

On Monday, PM Modi visited the National War Memorial wearing a striking red tie-dye pagdi adorned with gold motifs inspired by Rajasthani prints. The turban, likely made of silk brocade with intricate zari work, showcased metallic thread patterns woven into the fabric rather than printed. He paired the headgear with a blue-and-white kurta-pyjama and a light blue half jacket, merging traditional craftsmanship with modern style.

This year’s choice highlighted regional textile artistry while complementing the solemnity of the occasion. After paying tribute at the War Memorial, PM Modi proceeded to Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day celebrations, which this year centre on the theme of '150 years of Vande Mataram', commemorating the national song’s anniversary.

Tradition and Symbolism

PM Modi’s turbans have drawn public and media attention in previous years. In 2025, during the 76th Republic Day, he wore a red-and-yellow Bandhej safa, a tie-dye textile rooted in Rajasthani and Gujarati tradition, paired with a white kurta-pyjama and brown bandh gala jacket. The colours echoed the national theme 'Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas', symbolising India’s heritage and aspirations for growth.

Since his first Republic Day as Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has intentionally used turbans to highlight India’s diverse textile and cultural traditions. Over the years, he has worn multi-colored bandhani prints, Uttarakhand-inspired caps, and Rajasthani pheta-style headgear, reflecting the country’s unity in diversity.

A Cultural Statement on Republic Day

The turban has become more than a personal style choice; it is a ceremonial symbol connecting India’s past and present. Each year, the colours, patterns, and regional styles pay homage to the nation’s rich craftsmanship and evolving cultural narrative, complementing the grandeur of the parade and other Republic Day rituals.