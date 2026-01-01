Republic Day 2026 Parade: What's new this January 26? Special contingent of Indian Army to mark its debut, check details

Republic Day Parade 2026 will be a spectacular and unique celebration of India's diversity of its fauna. For the first time, an animal contingent will participate in the parade 2026. The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, and more.

What will Indian Army's animal contingent feature?

For the first time, a carefully curated animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will be showcased, highlighting the critical role played by animals in safeguarding the nation's most challenging frontiers.

Animal contingent of the Indian Army (Source: ANI)

The contingent that will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian breed Army dogs, along with six conventional military dogs already in service will be a special attraction. Apart from the Republic Day tabloids, this will be a new addition in Republic Day celebrations. Together, they represent a blend of tradition, innovation and self-reliance in the Indian Army's operational ecosystem.

Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed. Their induction has significantly enhanced logistical support and patrol capability along the Line of Actual Control in sandy terrain and on steep gradients.

Marching alongside will be the Zanskar ponies, a rare and indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh. Despite their small stature, these ponies are renowned for extraordinary endurance, carrying 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius. Since their induction in 2020, they have served in some of the harshest terrains, including the Siachen Glacier. Beyond logistics, Zanskar ponies play a key role in mounted patrols, sometimes covering up to 70 kilometres in a single day, standing shoulder to shoulder with soldiers in high-risk areas.

Adding sharp-eyed vigilance to the formation will be four raptors, used for bird-strike control and surveillance, reflecting the Army's innovative use of natural capabilities for operational safety and effectiveness.

A significant highlight of the parade will be the Army Dogs, often called the "Silent Warriors" of the Indian Army. Raised, trained and nurtured by the Remount & Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College, Meerut, these dogs support troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response and search-and-rescue missions. Over the decades, Army dogs and their handlers have displayed exceptional bravery, earning gallantry awards and commendations for acts of courage in combat and humanitarian operations.

How to book tickets?

To watch the Republic Day Parade live, people need to pre book tickets. To book advance tickets for Republic Day Parade, one needs to keep a regular check on the government's official website. Last year the tickets for Republic Day Parade were opened from January 2 to 11.

Official websites, rashtraparv.gov.in and aamantran.mod.gov.in, will show updates and booking links afrer the official announcement is made.