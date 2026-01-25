FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here

Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54; Odisha leaders call his demise 'irreparable loss'

Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I World Cup 2026

'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father Lalu Prasad Yadav

Border 2: Sunny Deol film set to lose Rs 60 crore after Gulf ban, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar suffered bigger setback

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Indian start-ups working across AI, space, semiconductors

Republic Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium, addresses public, says 'Constitution is soul of India'

Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand game in Guwahati?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'

Prakash Raj slams Hindi films, calls them 'fake, money oriented'

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here

Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54; Odisha leaders call his demise 'irreparable loss'

Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the parade showcasing cultural heritage, military strength, and technological progress. The event includes 30 tableaux, a special IAF flypast, and tight security arrangements.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, commemorating the day the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, officially transforming the nation into a sovereign, democratic republic. While India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, January 26 holds historic importance as the moment constitutional governance began.

Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with grandeur to reflect the country’s unity, cultural diversity, and democratic values.

Grand Parade at Kartavya Path

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on Monday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, with television coverage starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

This year’s parade will highlight India’s cultural heritage, military strength, and technological progress, while also commemorating 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Spectacular Flypast and Cultural Showcase

The celebrations will culminate in a flypast by 29 Indian Air Force aircraft. A special highlight will be the ‘Sindoor’ formation, featuring aircraft that participated in Operation Sindoor, symbolising operational readiness and air power. The formation will include Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, and Jaguar fighter jets.

Along Kartavya Path, around 2,500 artists will deliver a synchronised cultural performance inspired by Vande Mataram and India’s journey toward becoming a self-reliant and developed nation.

Tableaux and Central Theme

A total of 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path under the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. These include 17 tableaux from states and Union Territories and 13 from ministries and services, showcasing regional culture, innovation, and development initiatives.

Chief Guests and Ceremonial Traditions

This year’s Chief Guests will be Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The ceremony will feature the unfurling of the National Flag, the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm light field guns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the day by paying homage at the National War Memorial before attending the parade.

Security and Special Invitees

Delhi has been placed under heightened security with AI-enabled surveillance, facial-recognition CCTV cameras, and a multi-layered security grid. Traffic restrictions will be enforced in central Delhi.

Around 10,000 special guests, including athletes, farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of government schemes, will attend the celebrations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'
Prakash Raj slams Hindi films, calls them 'fake, money oriented'
Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here
Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby, was it a gang war? Details here
Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54; Odisha leaders call his demise 'irreparable loss'
Renowned Odia music composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54
Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I World Cup 2026
Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I WC
'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father Lalu Prasad Yadav
'Dawn of a New Era': Tejashwi Yadav appointed as new RJD chief by father
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement