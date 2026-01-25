Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day? Know everything here

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the parade showcasing cultural heritage, military strength, and technological progress. The event includes 30 tableaux, a special IAF flypast, and tight security arrangements.

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, commemorating the day the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, officially transforming the nation into a sovereign, democratic republic. While India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, January 26 holds historic importance as the moment constitutional governance began.

Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with grandeur to reflect the country’s unity, cultural diversity, and democratic values.

Grand Parade at Kartavya Path

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on Monday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, with television coverage starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open from 7 am.

This year’s parade will highlight India’s cultural heritage, military strength, and technological progress, while also commemorating 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Spectacular Flypast and Cultural Showcase

The celebrations will culminate in a flypast by 29 Indian Air Force aircraft. A special highlight will be the ‘Sindoor’ formation, featuring aircraft that participated in Operation Sindoor, symbolising operational readiness and air power. The formation will include Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, and Jaguar fighter jets.

Along Kartavya Path, around 2,500 artists will deliver a synchronised cultural performance inspired by Vande Mataram and India’s journey toward becoming a self-reliant and developed nation.

Tableaux and Central Theme

A total of 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path under the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. These include 17 tableaux from states and Union Territories and 13 from ministries and services, showcasing regional culture, innovation, and development initiatives.

Chief Guests and Ceremonial Traditions

This year’s Chief Guests will be Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The ceremony will feature the unfurling of the National Flag, the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm light field guns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the day by paying homage at the National War Memorial before attending the parade.

Security and Special Invitees

Delhi has been placed under heightened security with AI-enabled surveillance, facial-recognition CCTV cameras, and a multi-layered security grid. Traffic restrictions will be enforced in central Delhi.

Around 10,000 special guests, including athletes, farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of government schemes, will attend the celebrations.