FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details

India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer and Awami League leader, dies in police custody in Bangladesh; family makes big allegation of...

Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?

Kriti Sanon helps Stebin Bin apply sindoor to Nupur Sanon during their Hindu wedding ceremony, see viral photos

India-Germany deal: PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz ink 19 agreements to intensify bilateral ties; here's all you need to know

Who’s Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s fiancée, business leader and philanthropist from Ireland

Iran protests: Khamenei’s severe crackdown on communication, disrupts Elon Musk’s Starlink access with military grade jammers, is Russia, China involved?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

India may join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal?

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeIndia

INDIA

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

The passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2026, will be available free of cost from January 15 to January 16.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 09:45 PM IST

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here
Photo: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Republic Day Parade 2026: India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The special day is celebrated with the grand parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. It will feature colourful tableaux from various states and a spectacular flypast. Citizens can also witness the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade 2026

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2026, will be available free of cost from January 15 to January 16.

How to get free passes for parade rehearsal

The passes can be booked directly from the Aamantran website -- www.aamantran.mod.gov.in or through the Aamantran mobile app available on both Android (Gov.in App Store) and iOS App Store. The apps can be downloaded through certain QR Codes. The passes will be available free of cost from January 15th to January 16th.

The sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026 on January 26, the full dress rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 commenced from January 5 onwards.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?
India may join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it?
Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here
Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal?
4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army
4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army
Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer and Awami League leader, dies in police custody in Bangladesh; family makes big allegation of...
Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer, dies in police custody in Bangladesh
Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?
Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement