Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

INDIA
The passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2026, will be available free of cost from January 15 to January 16.
Republic Day Parade 2026: India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The special day is celebrated with the grand parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. It will feature colourful tableaux from various states and a spectacular flypast. Citizens can also witness the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2026, will be available free of cost from January 15 to January 16.
The passes can be booked directly from the Aamantran website -- www.aamantran.mod.gov.in or through the Aamantran mobile app available on both Android (Gov.in App Store) and iOS App Store. The apps can be downloaded through certain QR Codes. The passes will be available free of cost from January 15th to January 16th.
The sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026 on January 26, the full dress rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 commenced from January 5 onwards.