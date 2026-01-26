FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'

Rajasthan: Police seize 10000 kg of explosive material, detonators ahead of Republic Day; probe underway

Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and quotes to share

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

Border 2 box office collection: Sunny's film is in BEAST mode, creates history

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

India’s Republic Day chief guest tradition highlights the country’s diplomatic priorities and global ties. From President Sukarno in 1950 to European Union leaders in 2026, the invited dignitaries reflect India’s evolving foreign policy, strategic partnerships, and international outreach.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s Republic Day, observed every January 26, celebrates the implementation of the Constitution in 1950 and the birth of the country as a sovereign republic. A key feature of the annual celebrations in New Delhi is the attendance of a chief guest, usually a visiting head of state or head of government. This tradition underlines India’s diplomatic outreach and reflects its evolving foreign relations over the decades.
 
The idea of inviting a distinguished international leader began with India’s first Republic Day parade in 1950, when President Sukarno of Indonesia attended, symbolising links with newly independent nations. Since then, the choice of chief guests has often mirrored India’s geopolitical focus, strategic partnerships, and cultural ties.

How the Chief Guest Is Decided

The process of selecting a chief guest is managed by the Ministry of External Affairs months before Republic Day. Factors influencing the choice include strategic cooperation, defence links, economic ties, and shared diplomatic goals. Feedback from Indian embassies abroad, high-level consultations in the government, and timely diplomatic negotiations all contribute to the final decision. The choice is sometimes announced quietly to maintain diplomatic sensitivity.

Chief Guests from 1950 to 2026

The following list includes all foreign leaders invited as Republic Day chief guests over the years:
 
1950 President Sukarno, Indonesia
1951 King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah, Nepal
1952 No invitation
1953 No invitation
1954 King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, Bhutan
1955 Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad, Pakistan
1956 R. A. Butler (UK) and Kotaro Tanaka (Japan)
1957 Marshal Georgy Zhukov, Soviet Union
1958 Marshal Ye Jianying, China
1959 Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, UK
1960 President Kliment Voroshilov, USSR
1961 Queen Elizabeth II, UK
1962 Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann, Denmark
1963 King Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodia
1964 Lord Louis Mountbatten, UK
1965 Rana Abdul Hamid, Pakistan
1966 No invitation
1967 King Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghanistan
1968 Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin and President Josip Broz Tito
1969 Prime Minister Todor Zhivkov, Bulgaria 
1970 King Baudouin, Belgium 
1971 President Julius Nyerere, Tanzania 
1972 Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Mauritius 
1973 President Mobutu Sese Seko, Zaire 
1974 President Josip Broz Tito; Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike SFR Yugoslavia, Sri Lanka 
1975 President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia 
1976 Prime Minister Jacques Chirac, France 
1977 First Secretary Edward Gierek, Poland 
1978 President Patrick Hillery, Ireland 
1979 Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, Australia 
1980 President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, France 
1981 President José López Portillo, Mexico 
1982 King Juan Carlos I, Spain 
1983 President Shehu Shagari, Nigeria 
1984 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan 
1985 President Raúl Alfonsín, Argentina 
1986 Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou, Greece 
1987 President Alan García, Peru 
1988 President Junius Jayewardene, Sri Lanka 
1989 General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh, Vietnam 
1990 Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, Mauritius 
1991 President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, Maldives 
1992 President Mário Soares, Portugal 
1993 Prime Minister John Major, United Kingdom 
1994 Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, Singapore 
1995 President Nelson Mandela, South Africa 
1996 President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Brazil 
1997 Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago 
1998 President Jacques Chirac, France 
1999 King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, Nepal 
2000 President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria 
2001 President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria
2002 President Cassam Uteem, Mauritius
2003 President Mohammed Khatami, Iran
2004 President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil
2005 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan
2006 King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Saudi Arabia
2007 President Vladimir Putin, Russia
2008 President Nicolas Sarkozy, France
2009 President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan
2010 President Lee Myung-bak, South Korea
2011 President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Indonesia
2012 Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand
2013 King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bhutan
2014 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan
2015 President Barack Obama, United States
2016 President François Hollande, France
2017 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE
2018 Leaders of the 10 ASEAN countries
2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa
2020 President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil
2021 No chief guest
2022 No chief guest
2023 President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt
2024 President Emmanuel Macron, France
2025 President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia
2026 Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, European Union leaders

What the Tradition Represents

The Republic Day chief guest reflects India’s efforts to strengthen global friendships and showcase cooperation across continents. Over time, the list reveals not only historical alliances but also India’s growing role in international diplomacy and multilateral relations.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday
Border 2 box office collection: Sunny's film is in BEAST mode, creates history
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan
Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026
Delhi government announces special remission to over 2000 prisoners
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement