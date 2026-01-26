Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

India’s Republic Day chief guest tradition highlights the country’s diplomatic priorities and global ties. From President Sukarno in 1950 to European Union leaders in 2026, the invited dignitaries reflect India’s evolving foreign policy, strategic partnerships, and international outreach.

India’s Republic Day, observed every January 26, celebrates the implementation of the Constitution in 1950 and the birth of the country as a sovereign republic. A key feature of the annual celebrations in New Delhi is the attendance of a chief guest, usually a visiting head of state or head of government. This tradition underlines India’s diplomatic outreach and reflects its evolving foreign relations over the decades.

The idea of inviting a distinguished international leader began with India’s first Republic Day parade in 1950, when President Sukarno of Indonesia attended, symbolising links with newly independent nations. Since then, the choice of chief guests has often mirrored India’s geopolitical focus, strategic partnerships, and cultural ties.

How the Chief Guest Is Decided

The process of selecting a chief guest is managed by the Ministry of External Affairs months before Republic Day. Factors influencing the choice include strategic cooperation, defence links, economic ties, and shared diplomatic goals. Feedback from Indian embassies abroad, high-level consultations in the government, and timely diplomatic negotiations all contribute to the final decision. The choice is sometimes announced quietly to maintain diplomatic sensitivity.

Chief Guests from 1950 to 2026

The following list includes all foreign leaders invited as Republic Day chief guests over the years:

1950 President Sukarno, Indonesia

1951 King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah, Nepal

1952 No invitation

1953 No invitation

1954 King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, Bhutan

1955 Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad, Pakistan

1956 R. A. Butler (UK) and Kotaro Tanaka (Japan)

1957 Marshal Georgy Zhukov, Soviet Union

1958 Marshal Ye Jianying, China

1959 Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, UK

1960 President Kliment Voroshilov, USSR

1961 Queen Elizabeth II, UK

1962 Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann, Denmark

1963 King Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodia

1964 Lord Louis Mountbatten, UK

1965 Rana Abdul Hamid, Pakistan

1966 No invitation

1967 King Mohammed Zahir Shah, Afghanistan

1968 Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin and President Josip Broz Tito

1969 Prime Minister Todor Zhivkov, Bulgaria

1970 King Baudouin, Belgium

1971 President Julius Nyerere, Tanzania

1972 Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Mauritius

1973 President Mobutu Sese Seko, Zaire

1974 President Josip Broz Tito; Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike SFR Yugoslavia, Sri Lanka

1975 President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia

1976 Prime Minister Jacques Chirac, France

1977 First Secretary Edward Gierek, Poland

1978 President Patrick Hillery, Ireland

1979 Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, Australia

1980 President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, France

1981 President José López Portillo, Mexico

1982 King Juan Carlos I, Spain

1983 President Shehu Shagari, Nigeria

1984 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan

1985 President Raúl Alfonsín, Argentina

1986 Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou, Greece

1987 President Alan García, Peru

1988 President Junius Jayewardene, Sri Lanka

1989 General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh, Vietnam

1990 Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, Mauritius

1991 President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, Maldives

1992 President Mário Soares, Portugal

1993 Prime Minister John Major, United Kingdom

1994 Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, Singapore

1995 President Nelson Mandela, South Africa

1996 President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Brazil

1997 Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago

1998 President Jacques Chirac, France

1999 King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, Nepal

2000 President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria

2001 President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria

2002 President Cassam Uteem, Mauritius

2003 President Mohammed Khatami, Iran

2004 President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil

2005 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan

2006 King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Saudi Arabia

2007 President Vladimir Putin, Russia

2008 President Nicolas Sarkozy, France

2009 President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan

2010 President Lee Myung-bak, South Korea

2011 President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Indonesia

2012 Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand

2013 King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bhutan

2014 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan

2015 President Barack Obama, United States

2016 President François Hollande, France

2017 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE

2018 Leaders of the 10 ASEAN countries

2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

2020 President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil

2021 No chief guest

2022 No chief guest

2023 President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt

2024 President Emmanuel Macron, France

2025 President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia

2026 Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, European Union leaders

What the Tradition Represents

The Republic Day chief guest reflects India’s efforts to strengthen global friendships and showcase cooperation across continents. Over time, the list reveals not only historical alliances but also India’s growing role in international diplomacy and multilateral relations.