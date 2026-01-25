Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

India's draft constitution was presented in November 1948 and publicly debated for nearly a year. On November 26, 1949, the document was adopted. It was one of the longest written constitutions in the world, defining India as a sovereign, democratic republic, and a union of states.

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year. But have you ever wondered why this particular date was chosen for the country's R-Day? Well, the observance is tied to the Constitution of India coming into effect back in 1950. But the choice of the date goes back much farther. Let us tell you the significance of January 26, and why the Republic Day of India is celebrated on this date each year.

On January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC) adopted the Purna Swaraj resolution -- a formal declaration demanding complete independence from the British rule. The date held its significance even after India achieved independence in August 1947. So when the time came to choose a day for the Constitution to take effect, the leaders picked January 26.

On January 26 in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force, and the country formally became a republic. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India. And, January 26 was declared a national holiday. Each year, India's Republic Day is celebrated with a ceremonial parade in New Delhi, showcasing military units, cultural tableaux, and constitutional values. Usually, a foreign leader is invited to be the chief guest at the parade. This year, the Indian government has invited two top European Union (EU) leaders as chief guests -- Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.