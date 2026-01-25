FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

Republic Day Parade 2026: When and were to watch live, check full schedule, tickets availability

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Abhishek Sharma joins record books as hosts take 3-0 series lead

Republic Day 2026 Traffic Advisory: Full list of restricted roads, routes to avoid in Delhi NCR; check Metro timings here

'Surprised and shocked': Bangladesh's first reaction to Sheikh Hasina's public speech in Delhi

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma creates history with 14-ball T20I fifty, surpasses Hardik Pandya's record to become...

Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film beats Dhurandhar, crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

'A towering voice of journalism': PM Modi condoles Padma Bhushan-winning broadcaster Mark Tully's death

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record

Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar; Public access restricted, security deployed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26?

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Abhishek Sharma joins record books as hosts take 3-0 series lead

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Abhishek Sharma joins

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

India's draft constitution was presented in November 1948 and publicly debated for nearly a year. On November 26, 1949, the document was adopted. It was one of the longest written constitutions in the world, defining India as a sovereign, democratic republic, and a union of states.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 12:02 AM IST

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?
India's Republic Day is celebrated with a ceremonial parade in New Delhi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year. But have you ever wondered why this particular date was chosen for the country's R-Day? Well, the observance is tied to the Constitution of India coming into effect back in 1950. But the choice of the date goes back much farther. Let us tell you the significance of January 26, and why the Republic Day of India is celebrated on this date each year.

On January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC) adopted the Purna Swaraj resolution -- a formal declaration demanding complete independence from the British rule. The date held its significance even after India achieved independence in August 1947. So when the time came to choose a day for the Constitution to take effect, the leaders picked January 26.

India's draft constitution was presented in November 1948 and publicly debated for nearly a year. On November 26, 1949, the document was adopted. It was one of the longest written constitutions in the world, defining India as a sovereign, democratic republic, and a union of states.

On January 26 in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force, and the country formally became a republic. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India. And, January 26 was declared a national holiday. Each year, India's Republic Day is celebrated with a ceremonial parade in New Delhi, showcasing military units, cultural tableaux, and constitutional values. Usually, a foreign leader is invited to be the chief guest at the parade. This year, the Indian government has invited two top European Union (EU) leaders as chief guests -- Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?
Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26?
Republic Day Parade 2026: When and were to watch live, check full schedule, tickets availability
Republic Day Parade 2026: When and were to watch live, check full schedule
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Abhishek Sharma joins record books as hosts take 3-0 series lead
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Abhishek Sharma joins
Republic Day 2026 Traffic Advisory: Full list of restricted roads, routes to avoid in Delhi NCR; check Metro timings here
Republic Day 2026 Traffic Advisory: Restricted roads, routes to avoid in Delhi
'Surprised and shocked': Bangladesh's first reaction to Sheikh Hasina's public speech in Delhi
'Shocked': Bangladesh's first reaction to Sheikh Hasina's Delhi speech
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement