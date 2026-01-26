Republic Day 2026: Ever wondered why extreme right row of contingents does not turn to salute President? Here’s the reason

During India’s Republic Day parade, most marching soldiers turn their heads to salute the President. However, the rightmost row keeps looking ahead to maintain alignment and direction.

The Republic Day parade is among India’s most powerful national symbols, drawing thousands of spectators to Kartavya Path and millions of viewers across the country. As India marks its 77th Republic Day, the avenue transforms into a living stage of unity, discipline, and national pride. Perfectly aligned contingents march forward in crisp uniforms, their synchronised steps echoing the strength and order of the armed forces.

Each movement is measured, each command executed with exactness, turning the parade into a breathtaking demonstration of military precision.

The Salute at the President’s Dais

As marching contingents approach the President’s dais, a defining moment unfolds. At the command, soldiers turn their heads in unison toward the President of India, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to offer a formal salute. The timing, posture and coordination are flawless, reflecting years of rigorous training.

Yet, a careful observer may notice a subtle detail. The soldiers positioned in the extreme right line of the formation do not turn their heads. Instead, they continue to look straight ahead, unmoved by the otherwise uniform gesture.

The Purpose Behind the Forward Gaze

To those unfamiliar with military drill, this might seem unusual or even discourteous. In reality, it is a vital element of parade discipline. The rightmost line acts as the guiding reference for the entire formation. While the rest of the contingent turns toward the dais, this line maintains a forward focus to preserve alignment and direction.

Their steady gaze ensures the unit continues marching in a straight line, preventing even the slightest deviation during the salute. Without this visual anchor, the formation could lose symmetry, disrupting the precision that defines ceremonial drill.

Discipline Beyond the Spotlight

This quiet responsibility often goes unnoticed, but it is essential. It highlights a deeper truth about military traditions: ceremonial brilliance depends on unseen roles executed with absolute discipline. The soldiers who do not turn their heads are not ignoring the moment of respect; they are safeguarding it.

In many ways, this detail reflects the ethos of the armed forces. Even during moments of honour and national celebration, duty remains paramount. The Republic Day parade is not just a spectacle of grandeur, but a lesson in coordination, trust and the unwavering discipline that holds it all together.