INDIA

Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details

Ahead of the Republic Day 2026, the Airport security authority on Saturday issued an advisory for travellers warning them of flight delays and cancelations at Delhi's IGI airport. In their advisory, the security forces have advised travellers to check their flight status with airlines

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details
Flight disruptions will remain from Jan 21-26 due to Republic Day
Ahead of the Republic Day 2026, the Airport security authority on Saturday issued an advisory for travellers warning them of flight delays and cancelations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. This alert has been issued as part of the airspace restrictions that will be applied throughout the capital territory due to the Republic Day Parade and rehearsals starting January 21 to 26. 

“Due to the upcoming Republic Day Parade and associated rehearsals, airspace restrictions over Delhi have been implemented. As a result, flight operations at Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are expected to be affected,” the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the Airport Sector said as part of the passenger advisory issued on Saturday. “Temporary restrictions imposed for Republic Day flypast  rehearsals and the main parade will likely impact flight schedules from January 21 for six days, as per the latest notice issued by aviation authorities,” the CISF added. 

In their advisory, the security forces have advised travellers to check their flight status with airlines before taking the flights, arrive well in advance to avoid any confusion and delays so that they may get all updates from the airport announcements and officers. Bhopal Airport has also issued advisory for passengers regarding disruptions in flights coming from and going to Delhi as part of Republic Day security arrangements.  

According to reports, IndiGo and Air India will likely cancel some Bhopal-Delhi flights during this time period. IndiGo 6E-6364/6365 (DEL-BHO-DEL) STA/STD-13:15/13:45 flight will remain out of operation between January 19-26. Air India AI-1723/1894 (DEL-BHO-DEL) STA/STD-12:05/12:35 will also not operate between Jan 21-26, as posted by the Bhopal Airport. 
 
Regarding these restrictions, UPI payment app Paytm through its flight booking service Checkin posted an advisory on Friday saying, “Due to temporary airspace restrictions at Delhi IGI Airport for Republic Day rehearsals and celebrations, some flights scheduled between January 21 to January 26 may be rescheduled or cancelled.” 

Advertisement