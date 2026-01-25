Republic Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unfurls national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium, addresses public, says 'Constitution is soul of India'

Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the challenges faced by the administration when it took charge eleven months ago and the meaningful steps taken to give Delhi a new direction.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital on Sunday, marking her first Republic Day as the leader of the national capital. The event was attended by dignitaries, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and representatives of foreign missions.

Addressing the gathering

In her address, Chief Minister Gupta paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, saying, "I pay homage to those martyrs who prioritised the nation above even their own lives for the honour of the tricolour and bequeathed us this republic, self-respect, and freedom. The Constitution is the soul of India. Over the past 77 years, India's Constitution has been guiding us as a beacon of light for justice, equality, and dignity... India remembers all the efforts, from the framing of the Constitution to nation-building."

Government's achievements

Reflecting on her government's tenure, Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the challenges faced by the administration when it took charge eleven months ago and the meaningful steps taken to give Delhi a new direction.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews the parade at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium during the Republic Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Hq0uS8CXiA — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

She said, "When our government took charge of Delhi eleven months ago, we faced numerous challenges, but the biggest challenge was the dust and obstacles that had accumulated on the system over the years. We have taken several meaningful steps to change this situation and give Delhi a new direction... Based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of the Prime Minister, we have taken many decisions for public welfare during the past eleven months, aiming to bring real and positive change in the lives of the citizens."

Why celebrations are a day early?

Delhi celebrates Republic Day a day before January 26 because the Chief Minister and other Delhi government officials need to attend the official national Republic Day parade on January 26. Holding the state celebration a day earlier allows them to commemorate the occasion, as it is not feasible to organise a separate parade in the national capital for the state government due to security concerns ¹ ² ³.

Key announcements

The Chief Minister announced several initiatives, including the conversion of 100% of Delhi's public transport buses into an emission-free electric fleet within three years, renovation of all ISBTs, and increased budget for the Delhi Metro. She also highlighted the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, with 6.5 lakh people registered under the scheme, providing health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.