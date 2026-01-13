FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Republic Day 2026: Delhi airspace to remain close from January 21, over 600 flights to be affected, here's all you need to know

The Delhi airspace will remain closed daily from January 21 to 26 for Republic Day rehearsals and celebrations, disrupting over 600 flights. The restrictions may cause delays, cancellations, and missed connections during an already challenging winter travel period.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

As winter fog continues to strain air travel in north India, passengers flying through Delhi are set to face additional challenges later this month. The temporary closure of Delhi’s airspace for Republic Day-related activities is expected to cause widespread flight disruptions, impacting thousands of travellers.

NOTAM Issued for Six Days

The government has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the suspension of flight operations over Delhi from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm, starting January 21 for six consecutive days. The restriction covers rehearsal flights, the full dress rehearsal, and the Republic Day parade on January 26. During this two-hour-and-25-minute window each day, no commercial aircraft will be allowed to operate in the designated airspace.

Over 600 Flights Likely to Be Affected

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than 600 flights are expected to be impacted during the closure period. This timeframe coincides with one of the busiest operational windows at Indira Gandhi International Airport, when inbound domestic flights feed passengers into afternoon international departures, particularly to Europe. As a result, delays, cancellations, and missed connections are inevitable.

Operational and Passenger Challenges

Airlines are now scrambling to revise schedules, notify passengers, and manage irregular operations. While not all affected flights will be cancelled, many are likely to be retimed or merged, forcing passengers onto alternative services. The situation could worsen on days when low visibility due to fog further restricts airport capacity, leaving airlines with a narrower operating window to clear backlogs.

The ripple effect will not be limited to Delhi alone. Aircraft rotations mean that delays in the capital will disrupt schedules at other airports as well, affecting travellers whose journeys do not even involve Delhi.

What Passengers Should Do

Travellers flying to or from Delhi during the notified hours are advised to keep their contact details updated with airlines and monitor messages closely. In case of cancellations, airlines typically offer rebooking or refunds, but last-minute alternatives may be expensive due to fare increases. Accepting airline-provided options may therefore be more practical.

Timing of the Announcement Raises Questions

While airspace closures for Republic Day are necessary for security and safety, the relatively short notice has raised concerns. With the parade held annually on the same date, airlines and passengers alike would benefit from earlier communication. As Delhi aims to strengthen its position as a global transit hub, better advance planning could help reduce disruptions and protect passenger confidence.

