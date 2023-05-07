Search icon
Republic Day 2024 to be an all-woman affair, only females to be part of marching contingents on Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2024: The Defence Ministry has apprised other ministries including MHA, Culture and Urban Development about the decision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

In a major push to promote Nari Shakti, the government has decided that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will see participation only by women. This will include women's participation in march pasts by forces, tableaux and performances, ANI reported

A note has been circulated to all the defence forces along with other important stakeholders by the ceremonial branch of the Ministry of Defence which organises the Republic Day parade in coordination with all other ministries and departments, defence sources told ANI.

"After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path," they said.

The Defence Ministry has apprised other ministries including Home Affairs, Culture and Urban Development about the decision to hold the all-women parade in the coming year.

In recent years, the defence forces and paramilitary contingents have chosen women contingent commanders and deputy commanders in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to promote women's participation in all possible roles in the military as they have been given command opportunities along with deployment in combat roles.

Due to such opportunities, women have been able to be fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and have also been inducted into Army as jawans. Recently, the Army also opened up the Regiment of Artillery for women officers.

(With inputs from ANI)

