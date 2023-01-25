Search icon
Republic Day 2023 travel restrictions: Know which public transports to use in Delhi NCR on January 26

If you have travel plans on January 26, several routes will remain blocked in the capital due to the security protocols amid Republic Day 2023 parade.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

The Republic Day 2023 parade will take place on Kartavya Path tomorrow (File photo)

Republic Day 2023 will be celebrated tomorrow, January 26, across the country and the security in Delhi and parts of NCR has been beefed up in view of the much-anticipated parade, which is an annual tradition in India.

In view of the Republic Day 2023 parade in Delhi, several roads and public transport routes have been blocked in the national capital for security reasons. This means that several routes around the parade will be completely blocked for a few hours on January 26.

If you have travel plans on Republic Day 2023, it is preferred that you opt for public transport rather than heading out with your own personal vehicle since there will be a lot of barricading in central Delhi and multiple checkpoints across the national capital.

When it comes to public transport, the safest way of travel will be through the Delhi Metro, since security will remain beefed up and trains will be running according to the schedule. It must be noted that two Yellow Line stations – Udyog Bhavan and Central Secretariat – will keep their entry and exit gates closed till 12 noon on January 26.

Apart from this, Uber and Ola cabs will be running as usual, while the fare for the same can be high due to a lack of availability and surge pricing on a national holiday. It is also likely that fares will be high due to longer routes as central Delhi roads will remain blocked.

People can also use Delhi buses as their mode of transport but will have to keep in mind the routes and check if they coincide with the blocked roads in Central Delhi.

The Republic Day 2023 parade will commence at 9:30 am tomorrow, and the route for the parade is as follows - Vijay Chowk-Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon-R/A statue of Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Mary-Red Fort.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30 am on Thursday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both direction. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, the traffic advisory by Delhi Police states.

READ | Republic Day 2023: History, significance and celebration of January 26

