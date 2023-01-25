Republic Day 2023: Transgender police constables to join in Chhattisgarh's parade for the first time

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

India has already started its 74th Republic Day celebrations with a lot of pride and patriotism. In front of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, two transgender constables from the Chattisgarh Police's specialised Bastar Fighters unit will march in Jagdalpur's Republic Day parade for the first time tomorrow.

In 2021, the Chhattisgarh Police hired 13 transgender individuals as constables. For deployment in the Maoist-affected Bastar, nine of them were accepted into the unit.

“Platoons of Bastar Fighters men, women, and third gender would participate in the Republic Day parade in Jagdalpur on Thursday. This is the first time in the state that people from the third gender are participating in the parade,” said inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P, Hindustan Times reported.

He noted that CM Baghel will join the parade as the chief guest. According to Sunderaj, it will undoubtedly boost morale and make the police force more diverse and progressive. This is a major and crucial opportunity for the third gender.

One of the two police constables, Riya Mandavi, described their participation in the parade as a moment of pride for the entire community. “Earlier we were treated differently and were discriminated against [and not allowed to do] things which normally men or women do. But after being selected for the police force, we got a positive identity and now we are being looked after with respect and dignity,” Riya said.

Participating in the Republic Day parade, according to Mandavi, is a fulfillment of a dream. According to Mandavi, police and the government deserve credit for providing us with this chance. The participation of the two in the parade was hailed by Vidhya Rajpoot, a member of the Third Gender Welfare Board, as a remarkable accomplishment and a source of community pride.

