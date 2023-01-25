Search icon
Republic Day 2023 traffic advisory: Noida Police advises commuters about route diversions at Delhi borders

Noida Police issues traffic advisory to warm commuters of route diversion from January 25th till the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

The Noida Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in advance of Republic Day to warn commuters of route detours that would be in place starting at 9 p.m. on January 25 and lasting until the conclusion of the festivities on January 26.

The traffic helpline can be reached at 9971009001 in case of inconvenience. The police asked that you take alternate routes to prevent disruption.

(Also Read: Republic Day 2023: Noida police reviews security arrangements; bomb, dog squads roped in)

Due to security concerns, the traffic advice states that there would be detours at three major entry points into Delhi from Noida: the Chilla border, the DND, and the Kalindi Kunj border.

According to the warning, goods trucks in the "heavy, medium, and light categories" entering Delhi or leaving the city via Noida must instead use the expressways that run around the district's outskirts.

The traffic police advised that vehicles entering Delhi through the Chilla border, the DND border, or the Kalindi Kunj border will be able to do a U-turn and travel to their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

(with inputs from PTI)

