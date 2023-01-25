Republic Day 2023 traffic advisory: Noida Police advises commuters about route diversions at Delhi borders

The Noida Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in advance of Republic Day to warn commuters of route detours that would be in place starting at 9 p.m. on January 25 and lasting until the conclusion of the festivities on January 26.

The traffic helpline can be reached at 9971009001 in case of inconvenience. The police asked that you take alternate routes to prevent disruption.

यातायात एडवाइजरी

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के अवसर पर दिनांक 25.01.2023 की रात्रि 21:00 बजे से 26.01.2023 को कार्यक्रम समाप्ति तक मालवाहक (भारी, मध्यम व हल्के) वाहनों के दिल्ली राज्य में प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित होने पर जनपद गौतमबुद्ध नगर से यातायात का व्यवस्थापन!

यातायात नं0- 9971009001

Due to security concerns, the traffic advice states that there would be detours at three major entry points into Delhi from Noida: the Chilla border, the DND, and the Kalindi Kunj border.

According to the warning, goods trucks in the "heavy, medium, and light categories" entering Delhi or leaving the city via Noida must instead use the expressways that run around the district's outskirts.

The traffic police advised that vehicles entering Delhi through the Chilla border, the DND border, or the Kalindi Kunj border will be able to do a U-turn and travel to their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

