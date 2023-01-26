Republic Day 2023 parade live: When and where to watch 26 January parade

File photo

India to celebrate its 74th Republic Day today, January 26. The Constitution went into effect on January 26, 1950. The Parade, a key event in Thursday's Republic Day celebrations, will start at Kartavya Path in Delhi, which will start at around 10:30 am, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural variety, portraying the country's expanding indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti, and the emergence of a 'New India'.

The parade will be live-streamed on a variety of platforms, allowing viewers to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own homes. They have the option of watching the event live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel or following the Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel which will also be live-streaming the event. The parade will be broadcast on several local and national news stations as well.

The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

(With inputs from ANI)