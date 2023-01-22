Republic Day 2023 parade: Know parade schedule, timing and where to watch programme online

You can watch the Republic Day 2023 parade online (File photo)

The Republic Day 2023 celebrations in India are just around the corner, with the grand parade set to take place on January 26 in New Delhi. The Republic Day 2023 parade is a televised event and is watched by crores of Indians every day from their homes.

This year, the general public will also be able to view the Republic Day parade 2023 which will commence on the newly-constructed Kartavya Path, which was previously known as Rajpath. The parade is expected to commence at 10 am on January 26.

The Republic Day 2023 parade will be televised on news channels and radio stations and will be available for viewing to crores of Indians sitting at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other top leaders of the country will be on Kartavya Path on January 26.

Republic Day 2023 parade: Timings and schedule

The Republic Day 2023 celebrations will kick off with the flag unfurling ceremony, which will take place at the Kartavya Path at 7:30 am in the morning. The national flag will be unfurled by President Droupadi Murmu at the Kartavya Path.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Republic Day i.e. on the January 25 evening, while the Prime Minister will greet the nation on the morning of Republic Day 2023. The parade will start shortly after.

The Republic Day 2023 parade will begin at 10 am on January 26 on Kartavya Path, with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force marching alongside their regiments and their bands in down the path, followed by the tableaux of states displaying their culture.

The Republic Day 2023 parade comes to an end after the display of all the tableaux is done. A beating retreat ceremony is conducted three days after Republic Day i.e. January 29 to announce the closing of the celebrations.

Republic Day 2023 parade: How to watch online

You can watch the Republic Day parade 2023 through the Doordarshan TV channel or through its Twitter or YouTube channel, where it will be live-streamed.

