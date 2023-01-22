Republic Day 2023 full dress rehearsal on January 23: Delhi traffic advisory, alternate routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on January 23. The parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and end at Red Fort. To ensure smooth conduct of the parade, traffic will be restricted and diverted on certain routes. The police have also arranged for alternate routes for commuters.

The parade route will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort via Kadwatipath, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. Commuters are advised to plan their travel well in advance and avoid crossing the parade route between 9:30 am to 1 pm on January 23.

Traffic movement will be restricted on the duty path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 22 till the end of the parade. Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will be closed from 11 pm on January 22 till the end of the parade towards the duty path. There will also be no traffic allowed from the duty side at C-Hexagon-India Gate from 9:15 am on January 23 till the end of the parade.

To avoid traffic jams, commuters can use the following routes on January 23:

North-South Corridor: Ring Road- Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan- I.P. Flyover- Rajghat- Ring Road From Madrasa – Lodhi Road T Point – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg

East-West Corridor: Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Vande Mataram Marg - Panchkuia Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road towards Paharganj or Minto Road - Bhavabhuti Marg towards Ajmeri Gate

From East Delhi: Via ISBT Bridge Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Jhandewalan – DB Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Pahargand Bridge via New Delhi Railway Station

Commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi should also pay attention to the traffic advisory issued by the Noida Traffic Police. Movement of goods vehicles (heavy, medium and light) from Gautam Budh Nagar to Delhi will be restricted from 10 pm on January 23 till the end of the full dress rehearsal and on January 25 from 10 pm till the end of the program on January 26. Vehicles can use alternate routes to reach their destination. For any information related to traffic, commuters can call 9971009001.