Republic Day 2023: From camera to car keys, know items banned for public in Kartavya Path parade

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

This year on January 26, India will commemorate its 74th Republic Day. Armed forces, Delhi police personnel, and others are rehearsing for the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi. The preparations for the Republic Day 2023 parade have commenced and a full dress rehearsal of the Kartavya Path parade will be conducted today, January 23, because of which the security forces in several parts of Delhi have been beefed up.

Important instructions from the Delhi Police have been shared with everyone going to the Kartavya Path on January 6 to see the Republic Day Parade. Delhi Police have provided a list of materials that won't be permitted at the event, including sharp objects like knives, food items, bags, cash, pens, umbrellas, and cameras.

"Please follow the instructions carefully so as to avoid any inconvenience," the Delhi Police said in a Tweet on Sunday.

The following items are strictly 'prohibited' for visitors at the Republic Day parade:

  • Eatables/food items.
  • Alcohol, perfumes, sprays.
  • Knives, scissors, razors, blades, wire.
  • Camera, binoculars, handycams will also not be allowed.
  • Bag, briefcase, pen.
  • Radio, transistor, tape Recorder.
  • Inflammable items.
  • Coins.
  • Digital Diaries, palm-top computers, I-Pads.
  • Remote Controlled Car Lock Keys
  • Arms and Ammunition, Fireworks, Crackers, Explosive.
  • Cigarettes, Bidies, Lighter, Match Box, Laser Lights.
  • Thermos Flasks, Water Bottles.
  • Dagger, Sword. Cutting, Sharp Pointed, Edged Material, Screw Drivers.
  • Cans, Pouch, Umbrella.
  • Replica Fire Arms/Toy Gun

