Republic Day 2023: 73rd or 74th - which Republic Day is it?

The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: 73rd or 74th - which Republic Day is it?
File photo

Today, the nation commemorates its 74th Republic Day. On January 26, the proud people of India celebrate Republic Day in big style and with great fervor. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. India gained independence in 1947 from colonial rule, but the Constitution of India didn't take force until January 26, 1950.

Republic Day is celebrated with great pomp all over the country. The main attraction of Republic Day celebrations is the parade which starts from Rajpath, Delhi and ends at India Gate. On this day the President of the country hoists the flag at Rajpath, New Delhi. On this day, along with cultural programs, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force also display the cultural and social heritage of India through parades and airshows.

The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26 1950. The Constituent Assembly, whose purpose was to draft the Constitution of India, held its first session on 9 December 1946. The last assembly session ended on November 26, 1949, and the constitution was adopted a year later.

Republic Day symbolizes the spirit of independent India. On this day in 1950, the Indian National Congress declared Poorna Swaraj, a declaration of India's independence from colonial rule. This day also reminds the Indian citizens of the power to choose their government in a democratic manner. The nation celebrates this day as a national holiday for the establishment of the Indian Constitution.

The first Republic Day parade was held in 1950 at the Irwin Amphitheater (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium). The first parade at Rajpath (now Kartavyapth) was organized in 1955 when Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad came as the chief guest.

The President of India addresses the nation on the eve the Republic Day, whereas the Prime Minister of the country would address it on Independence Day.

