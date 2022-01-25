Republic Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to celebrate the occasion

Republic Day 2022: Tomorrow the country will celebrate Republic Day 2022 with full grandeur. January 26 is marked to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India was established. Every year on this day the whole country comes together and celebrates its becoming a Republic.

A grand celebration that includes military parades, state tableaux parade and hoisting of the national flag is held in India Gate situated in the national capital of New Delhi. Stunts by military personnel and professionals make it all a spectacular show.

This day radiates the fervour and spirit of independence and how freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day also represents India's diverse culture and secularism. Here we bring before you a collection of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones and fill everyone with pride.

Quotes and messages

Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Saare Jahaan se accha, Hindustan humara - Happy Republic Day 2022!

Freedom has come with the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so let's pledge to protect it. Wish you and Happy Republic Day!

As we celebrate the big day, let us free our minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

Remembering the sacrifice of our great heroes, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. Happy Republic Day!

This Republic Day, let's revisit the sacrifices by our bravehearts in giving us the freedom that we enjoy today. Salute our freedom fighters!

This Republic Day, let's follow the footsteps of our great leaders in making India the best country in the world.

Happy Republic Day 2022! Today was when India's constitution was made, and we got independence in real sense.

Republic Day quotes

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark" - Rabindranath Tagore

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian" - Sardar Patel

"Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you" - Swami Vivekananda

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men" - BR Ambedkar