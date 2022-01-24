Republic Day 2022: Unvaccinated people, children below 15 years not allowed - New Guidelines

In the new order issued by the government, people who want to attend the Republic Day Parade 2022 must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and children below the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend the Parade.

The Delhi police asserted that the people attending the parade will have to adhere to COVID-19 rules and protocols like wearing a mask, sanitising themselves and maintaining social distance at all times on January 26.

The Delhi Police tweeted, "It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate."

Children below 15 years are not allowed since they are yet to be vaccinated. However, there is still no mention of children above 15 years who have been vaccinated with one dose can attend the parade or not.

The vaccination for children between 15-18 years began earlier in January along with senior citizens getting their booster shots.

Regarding the parking situation, the police have requested people to travel in taxis or use carpool since there is limited space for parking.

On Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified in view of Republic Day.

Regarding traffic arrangements, Rakesh Asthana said that an advisory has already been issued stating specific restrictions on routes so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public.

According to a recent order, operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The order came into effect on January 20 and would remain in force till February 15.