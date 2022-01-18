Republic Day 2022: Multi-layer security cover with 300 CCTVs, facial recognition systems installed

Barely a week to go for the Republic Day celebration in the national capital, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover. The extra precautions are been taken in the view of an improvised explosive device (IED) found at Ghazipur Flower Market a few days ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi, Deepak Yadav said that apart from the terror threat, the rise in Covid-19 cases is also a major challenge for the police.

"We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon," Deepak Yadav said.

Security arrangements made

The Delhi police has installed over 300 CCTVs with facial recognition systems (FRS) in and around Rajpath.

The CCTV cameras will keep an eye on every movement in the high-security zone in and around Rajpath.

Police has intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area.

A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed by the Delhi police to respond to any untoward situation.

An anti-drone team will be deployed to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon.

Due to Covid restrictions only 4,000 tickets will be available and 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event.

The Republic Day parade this time too may not have any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to the pandemic.